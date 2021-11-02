CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Time for Hamlin to put up or shut up in title race

restorationnewsmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE — It's time to put up or shut up, Denny...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Florida Times-Union

NASCAR Q&A: Denny Hamlin hacks up a new racing putdown on Alex Bowman

Has “hack” officially joined the NASCAR dictionary?. “He’s just a hack. An absolute hack.” That was Denny Hamlin’s critique of Alex Bowman’s driving abilities following their late-race clank at Martinsville — Bowman survived it and won, which didn’t help Denny’s mood. The term “hack” has been used in a variety of ways, but can’t say I’ve heard it used at the track before.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR will be losing a second Cup team after 2021

As has been speculated for a few months, StarCom Racing will be on their way out after the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway is set to be the final race for not one but two teams at the sport’s top level.
MOTORSPORTS
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Mark Martin
Racing News

Denny Hamlin says drivers need to self-police NASCAR conflicts

Denny Hamlin speaks on Chase Elliott’s feud with Kevin Harvick; Says Elliott fans are still bitter for years ago. On Sunday, Martinsville Speedway hosted the playoff elimination finale. The race and the altercations that followed have dominated the headlines all week. Hamlin started at the back of the field after...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR Inspection Issues: Phoenix Raceway (November 2021)

Multiple playoff drivers have been penalized ahead of Phoenix Raceway. This weekend, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season comes to a close. The 1-mile track of Phoenix Raceway hosts the championship finale on Sunday. View Phoenix Raceway inspection issues below. This is a race weekend with practice and qualifying, unlike...
MOTORSPORTS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Larson fastest at Phoenix among 4 championship drivers

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Kyle Larson was the best of NASCAR's four title contenders Friday in the final pra...
PHOENIX, AZ
Richmond.com

Hallman: Will Hamlin be able to hack it with title at stake Sunday?

Yes. Yes, he did. After nearly a full season of measured intensity and big-picture competitiveness, Virginia’s lone current big league A-list stock car racer had a meltdown. The 40-year-old veteran had it on the Martinsville Speedway half-mile, where bumps and spins are routine. He had it when his mental state for the next race — the championship finale this coming Sunday at Phoenix Raceway — could make or break his effort to add a NASCAR Cup Series driver’s title to an otherwise dazzling list of career accomplishments.
MOTORSPORTS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Firebirds open playoffs with victory

STANHOPE — Southern Nash kept its boys soccer season going Monday night, opening the North Carolina ...
SOCCER
restorationnewsmedia.com

Chip Ganassi hits brakes on 20 years of racing

CHARLOTTE — Veteran team owner Chip Ganassi said he is "100%" rooting for Kyle Larson to win the NAS...
MOTORSPORTS
wilsonpost.com

RACING: Fetcho’s title defense comes up short

Lebanon racer Dylan Fetcho started the year off at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway in a deep hole, and spent the rest of the season trying to climb out. The defending track champion almost made it, but had to settle for second when the dust settled on the final race last Sunday.
LEBANON, TN
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
restorationnewsmedia.com

BARTON ROUNDUP: Lady Bulldogs advance, BC men bow in CC tourney openers

With time running low in Wednesday's Conference Carolinas women's soccer tournament first-round matc...
SOCCER
restorationnewsmedia.com

Rangers instructors to lead Pro Skills Baseball Camp at Hunt

A pair of MLB instructors will be at Hunt High for the Professional Skills Baseball Camp on Tuesday ...
MLB
restorationnewsmedia.com

No dominant ACC team equals nailbiters all around

It seems parity has arrived in the Atlantic Coast Conference — just look no further than the results...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

Hamlin thriving amid chaos as he chases first NASCAR title

PHOENIX (AP) — What a difference a decade has made for Denny Hamlin, the undisputed winner on NASCAR’s opening day of championship weekend. Hamlin was a nervous wreck at the championship contenders news conference in 2010, his legs shaking as sat on stage alongside Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick. The duo pounced on his vulnerability, […]
MOTORSPORTS
reviewjournal.com

Gragson brushes wall, comes up short in Xfinity title race

Noah Gragson gave it all he had in Saturday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series championship race but it wasn’t quite enough. The Las Vegas driver fell back after pitting out of sequence during the third race stage and drove back through the pack to a contending third-place position in the closing laps.
LAS VEGAS, NV

