Time for Hamlin to put up or shut up in title race

Yes. Yes, he did. After nearly a full season of measured intensity and big-picture competitiveness, Virginia’s lone current big league A-list stock car racer had a meltdown. The 40-year-old veteran had it on the Martinsville Speedway half-mile, where bumps and spins are routine. He had it when his mental state for the next race — the championship finale this coming Sunday at Phoenix Raceway — could make or break his effort to add a NASCAR Cup Series driver’s title to an otherwise dazzling list of career accomplishments.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO