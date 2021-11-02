AP source: Panthers signing QB Josh Love to practice squad

With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
NFL fans have seen enough of Sam Darnold. The Carolina Panthers starting quarterback is having a really tough day against the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. It’s New England 24, Carolina 6 early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. Darnold, who struggled against Bill Belichick’s team during his...
A veteran NFL wide receiver was reportedly released on Sunday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears are cutting ties with wide receiver Breshod Perriman. Perriman, 28, was a first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens out of UCF in 2015. He played in...
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
The Tennessee Titans have made their first move in the wake of the serious foot injury to running back Derrick Henry, as the team is signing veteran and future Hall of Famer, Adrian Peterson, to its practice squad. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Peterson’s stint on the practice squad is...
To the untrained eye, it certainly seemed like New England Patriots QB Mac Jones got a little bit of his first-half frustration out on Carolina Panthers pass-rushing star Brian Burns. Jones and the Patriots’ offense eventually broke through against the relatively inept Panthers early in the second quarter, with Rhamondre...
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be sidelined at least two weeks, an MRI confirmed Monday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the diagnosis. Wilson was injured in the second quarter...
According to a report, the Miami Dolphins are signing safety Sheldrick Redwine. Some Dolphins fans might be familiar with Redwine, as he played his college ball at the University of Miami. He was a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old has appeared in 29 games at the...
The Miami Dolphins may be 1-6, but that’s not stopping general manager Chris Grier and head coach Brian Flores from trying everything they can to improve the team’s roster. According to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, the Dolphins have signed former Miami Hurricanes’ safety Sheldrick Redwine to their active roster from the...
The Buffalo Bills announced on Monday they have signed OL Evin Ksiezarczyk to the practice squad. Ksiezarczyk, 24, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo in 2020. He was waived coming out of training camp, however. Ksiezarczyk caught on with the Vikings the following May...
The San Francisco 49ers brought back S Tony Jefferson to their practice squad on Monday, per the NFL’s transaction wire. T Alfredo Gutierrez (International) Jefferson, 29, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract in Arizona before signing a four-year, $34 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Ravens in 2017.
The Miami Dolphins are bringing in a former Miami Hurricane running back. Adam Schefter tweeted on Tuesday that the team is signing Duke Johnson to its practice squad. Malcolm Brown was placed on the injured reserve after suffering a quad injury on Sunday. He played just five snaps against the Falcons.
According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have signed veteran CB Brian Poole to the practice squad. Poole had a recent workout with New England and bolsters the depth in the secondary. Poole, 29, wound up signing on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in...
Sean Payton appears to be committed to rolling with Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian at quarterback moving forward, following the injury to starter Jameis Winston. However, while the Saints have passed on considering notable free agents like Cam Newton, they reportedly considered a potential trade. According to a report from...
The Baltimore Ravens wasted no time looking for ways to improve their team heading into their bye week. Following the diagnosis that starting right tackle Patrick Mekari suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss some time, they have added the veteran offensive lineman that they worked out on Tuesday — Cedric Ogbuehi.
The Vikings added depth at tackle on Tuesday by signing well-traveled Timon Parris to the practice squad. Parris, undrafted in 2018 out of Stony Brook, got into four regular-season games with Washington in 2018 and 2019. He also has spent time with Atlanta, Cleveland and Miami. The signing of Parris...
It is possible that Duke Johnson could end his NFL career playing in is hometown. Johnson, the former University of Miami standout who holds the school’s all-time rushing yards record, signed with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, joining the team’s practice squad. Johnson, a six-year NFL veteran who has started...
The latest transaction report is out from the National Football League, and the Kansas City Chiefs made a move that flew under the radar with the signing of former Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson to the team’s practice squad. The Chiefs, along with every other team, are allowed up...
The Seahawks signed center Brad Lundblade to their practice squad, bringing back a player who was with the team in training camp this year. Quarterback Danny Etling was released to make room on the practice squad. Lundblade, initially signed with Seattle after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State in 2018,...
Following his release from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad Wednesday morning, veteran running back Jaylen Samuels has a new home. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Houston Texans are signing Samuels to the practice squad after trading away veteran running back Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints earlier in the week.
Comments / 0