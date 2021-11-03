CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wings, Coyotes, Senators, Sabres at different rebuild stages

By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer
 7 days ago

Last week, Jeff Blashill tried to go to the same restaurant where he had dinner in March 2020, before the NHL season shut down. He found the windows boarded up.

The reminder of how many things have changed over the past 19 months was followed the next day by his Detroit Red Wings coming back to win a game they likely would have lost at any other time over the past two years. It showed their longtime coach how far the team has come.

“We’ve been in situations where we’ve found our way to wins and I think that breeds confidence,” Blashill said. “I think we have some guys that have matured over the years in terms of living through some of that. As hard as some of those moments are to live, you hope you grow, and a number of our guys have grown even through some of the difficulties we faced.”

Rebuilding is a difficult time in any professional sports league, and the opening weeks of the NHL season show just how different things can be. The Red Wings added talent and no longer look like the league's doormat. The Buffalo Sabres are showing what good coaching can do for a young team, while the Ottawa Senators are a stride behind Detroit in hanging with better opponents.

The Arizona Coyotes are at the sort of “rock bottom” Blashill felt a couple of years ago. Arizona is the league's only winless team at 0-9-1 after an offseason teardown designed to stockpile draft picks and prospects for a future that feels far off.

"We’re in the NHL and nobody will feel sorry for us," first-year Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. “The most important thing for us is to keep getting better. The teaching part and getting everybody on the same page in our structure, in our system and in our detail is what’s important. That’s what will get us closer to the result we want. We cannot be 100% focusing on the result because if you forget the process that brings you the result, the result will never happen.”

Detroit is a good blueprint. A few years removed from a roster purge, the Red Wings are showing the fruits of picking high in the draft with rookies like Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider contributing to morale-building victories.

"You can see it with some of these young guys that they’re gaining a feel for the league," veteran Red Wings forward Adam Erne said. “We’re confident in each other. We’ve had some young guys coming in, we still do, but every game and every season that goes by is huge for experience and confidence.”

Confidence started growing for the Sabres with wins in five of their first seven games. Blowing leads in recent games has only served as a tough lesson for coach Don Granato's team.

“You always want to play efficient,” Granato told The Buffalo News while on the road in San Jose, California. “You want to minimize how much energy you do expend, but we have a lot of young guys that have to learn that and get a feel for that.”

One of Buffalo's older players, 33-year-old Kyle Okposo, said: "We’re going to go through ups and downs in this season, but if you’re riding the emotional roller coaster, it’s going to be a long year.”

The Senators can score — and give up — goals in bunches, and the “Pesky Sens” moniker is fitting for a team that works hard but doesn't yet have the talent to finish like the Red Wings. Ottawa players seem to have the right approach to losing tight games they one day hope to be on the other end of.

“The way that our team’s played, we believe that we’re playing better than our record shows,” forward Connor Brown said last week in Dallas. “And it’s important not to play down to the record and keep that swagger alive and keep doing the things that are making us play well.”

IGOR THE NEW KING?

The New York Rangers bought out star goaltender Henrik Lundqvist in the fall of 2020 in large part because Igor Shesterkin looked like their goaltender of the present and future. Shesterkin is showing that early this season.

The 25-year-old Russian is 5-1-2 with a 1.84 goals-against average and .943 save percentage — among the best goalies in the league. He doesn't have the size of back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Andrei Vasilevskiy, but the Rangers can see the makings of a contender built around Shesterkin.

STICK-SWINGING BINNINGTON

During a postwhistle scrum against Colorado last week, St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington swung his stick in the direction of Avalanche center Nazem Kadri, the player who ended Blues defenseman Justin Faulk's playoffs last year with an illegal check to the head. Binnington did not make contact but got a 10-minute misconduct for his behavior.

“I don’t want to condone the stick-swinging — I definitely don't want kids out there swinging their sticks,” said Binnington, who acknowledged he might have taken things too far in the heat of the moment. “I’m not crazy. It’s an intense game, and it’s not part of the modern day hockey. Maybe back in the olden days. But it is what it is.”

GAME OF THE WEEK

League-leading goal-scorer Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals visit interim coach Andrew Brunette's Florida Panthers on Thursday night. Florida is one of only two teams without a regulation loss, along with Carolina.

LEADERS

Goals: Alex Ovechkin (Washington), 9; Assists: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Edmonton), 11; Points: Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton), 17; Ice time: Thomas Chabot (Ottawa), 27:06; Wins: Frederik Andersen (Carolina), 7; Goals-against average (minimum 3 games): Andersen, 1.29; Save percentage (minimum 3 games): Andersen, .956.

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

ClickOnDetroit.com

Dylan Larkin on absence from Red Wings: ‘I had to be home for a family emergency’

DETROIT – Dylan Larkin clearly was emotional Sunday night during his post-game comments about his absence from the Detroit Red Wings for about a week. The Red Wings captain left the team unexpectedly during a road trip that started in Toronto. He missed games in Montreal, Boston and Buffalo. The team said it was for “personal reasons.”
chatsports.com

Red Wings stage another comeback, lose 3-2 in OT to unbeaten Panthers (8-0)

Detroit — The Florida Panthers are arguably the best team in the NHL right now. They have a deep, a good blend of experience and youth, scoring depth, and could be peaking collectively at the right time. The Red Wings played a good game Friday at Little Caesars Arena, maybe...
ourcommunitynow.com

Sabres look to get back on track against Red Wings

After a west coast road trip that saw the team go 1-3-0 in four games, the Buffalo Sabres will look to right the ship on Saturday night against the Detroit Red Wings at KeyBank Center. Brayton Wilson.
chatsports.com

Mo Seider scores in OT! Red Wings 4 - Sabres 3

Note: for anyone playing along at home, we are at the letter “S” in my alliterative names for the penalty box series. Well time to get this recap under-PIUS SUTER SCOOOOOOOOOOORES!!!!! 1-0 Red Wings 16 seconds into the first. Persistence pays off and after a little deliberation, the Sabres don’t see a reason to challenge it. Our first lead in 100 years (5 games).
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Buffalo Sabres: How to watch Saturday's game

Where: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Game notes: Something, indeed, has to give. Both the Red Wings and Sabres enter tonight's game on three-game skids. The Sabres were called for 157 penalties last season averaging 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes per game. Goalies for the Red Wings allowed 2.9 goals on 31.8 shots per game last season.
Mining Journal

Detroit Red Wings showing a payoff from long-term rebuild

NBC Sports

Eichel trade closes the book on Sabres’ failed rebuild

When Buffalo Sabres fans were actively cheering against their team during the NHL’s great tank battle of 2014-15, they were doing so with the hope that all of that losing would eventually lead to better days. They had already missed the playoffs three years in a row, were the NHL’s...
bostonnews.net

Tired Red Wings try to get back in win column vs. Sabres

The Detroit Red Wings find themselves in a familiar and unpleasant spot. They have a losing record. Detroit started off the season at 4-2-1 but have gone 0-3-1 since, including three regulation losses during a four-game road trip. The Red Wings will try to salvage the final game of the...
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Sabres, Blue Jackets, Senators, Flames, Maple Leafs

Following the Jack Eichel trade, the center spoke with a number of media outlets and insiders and discussed how everything fell apart in Buffalo and what he told the team as they were going through this complicated and often ugly process. News about Patrik Laine’s injury is not good as the forward will be out 4-6 weeks. Push back to the rumors about Matthew Tkachuk are everywhere and the forward spoke about his name being included in Eichel talks. Meanwhile, his brother, Brady Tkachuk is the new captain of the Ottawa Senators. Finally, are the Toronto Maple Leafs and Jack Campbell currently talking extension?
WXYZ

Stacking up the state of the Red Wings rebuild to other teams

NHL

Sabres allow late lead to slip in OT loss to Red Wings

Tyler Bertuzzi scored a pair of late goals to snatch a victory from the Buffalo Sabres, who fell 4-3 in overtime to the Detroit Red Wings at KeyBank Center on Saturday. The Sabres led 3-1 when Bertuzzi scored his first goal with 6:36 remaining in regulation. He deked past the defense for the tying goal 90 seconds later. Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider scored his first NHL goal to win the game at 2:45 of overtime.
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres blow two-goal lead, fall to Red Wings in overtime

The Buffalo Sabres picked up a point as they battled against a strong rally from the Detroit Red Wings in a 4-3 overtime loss on Saturday at KeyBank Center. Moritz Seider scored the game-winning goal with 2:15 remaining in overtime. Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice late in the third period to erase a 3-1 Sabres lead and tie things up. Bertuzzi also assisted on Seider’s goal.
NHL

Recap: Bertuzzi, Seider lead Red Wings to dramatic OT win vs. Sabres, 4-3

BUFFALO -- In another example of the kind of resolve the Red Wings have shown in the early portion of the 2021-22 season, Moritz Seider and Tyler Bertuzzi led Detroit to a come-from-behind, 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night at KeyBank Center. Seider scored the first...
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Red Wings

Zemgus Girgensons will play his 500th game when the Sabres host the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. The Sabres lost the last three contests of their West Coast road trip after opening with an overtime win in Anaheim on Oct. 28. They are 4-1-0 at home this season. It will...
buffalohockeybeat.com

Red Wings roar back, stun Sabres in overtime: ‘A little bit tense’

BUFFALO – As the clock ticked down and the Sabres enjoyed a two-goal lead, their three-game losing streak felt like history. The Sabres’ first home game following their four-game western road trip started ominously, with the Detroit Red Wings scoring 16 seconds into Saturday’s contest. But they settled down, roared...
ABC News

ABC News

