Pheasant and quail hunts to open in Utah this week

 3 days ago
Utah’s pheasant and quail seasons open this week, and it’s time to get ready! Many upland game and waterfowl hunts are already underway across Utah, but the general-season pheasant and quail hunts open Nov. 6. If you are planning to target either of these birds this fall, here is what you...

www.heraldextra.com

Pyramid

Itchy Feet

Friends and acquaintances of mine from other places sometimes say to me, “How can you live in a place like Sanpete? It’s in the middle of nowhere. There’s nothing there.”. My response is, “Those criticisms you’re making are actually very good reasons to live in Sanpete. (even though they’re not...
SANPETE COUNTY, UT
Pyramid

Payson man arrested for practicing medicine without a license

After several months of investigation, members of the Attorney General’s SECURE Strike Force, arrested a Payson man for practicing medicine without a license. Edgar Flores Bobadilla was arrested and charge for performing medical procedures and dispensing pharmaceuticals without a license and endangering the lives of multiple patients. According to the...
PAYSON, UT
Pyramid

Ranked-choice voting adds twist as municipal elections decided

For the 2021 election, eight Utah County cities — Elk Ridge, Genola, Lehi, Springville, Vineyard, Woodland Hills, Payson, and Goshen — opted to use a ranked-choice voting system. Aside from Vineyard and Payson who have previously utilized ranked-choice voting, this is a new concept for Utah County. “We view the...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Pyramid

UVU and USU receive funding for new tech program partnership

Utah Valley University and Utah State University have been awarded a $5 million grant from the Utah Legislature to support Utah’s budding tech sector. The Deep Technology Talent Initiative has provided $5,013,900 to fund the Intermountain Intelligence, Industry and Security Consortium, called I3SC, which is a partnership between UVU’s Center for National Security Studies and USU’s Center for Anticipatory Intelligence.
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

LDS Church announces location of Christmas Giving Machines

One of the most popular ways to give at Christmas is back after a year of COVID-19. As part of the annual “Light the World” initiative, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the return of Giving Machines. “The annual effort, organized by The Church of Jesus...
RELIGION
Pyramid

Utah Valley Calendar: Things to do – Oct. 30

Kawakami speech contest — The annual Mary Kawakami Scholarship Speech Content will be at 1 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Valentine Theater. Events at the American Fork Library: Upcoming events at the American Fork Library include: Nov. 2: Adult Craft Class at 1 p.m. in Room 205. This event will feature decorating wooden pumpkins. Nov. 4: Autumn Fire Paint Night at 7 p.m. Painters may participate in person or join via Zoom. Register online. Nov. 8: Disney Trivia Night for all ages at 7 p.m. Wear your Disney swag and test your knowledge. The event offers door prizes, sing-along songs and lots of fun. Nov. 11: Gen Z Generosity, a service program for teens, will meet at 7 p.m. in The Zone. This month’s project will be refugee transition kits. Nov. 15: Read with Me for children at 4 p.m. Read with Sadie, a registered therapy dog from Utah Pet Partners. Bring a favorite book or borrow one at the library. Sign up at the Children’s Desk. Nov. 16: Author Storytime with Katie Story, author of “Sophie Stands Out” at 10 a.m. Nov. 16: History Club for ages 9-12 at 4 p.m. Learn cool things about ancient Greece through stories, games and other activities.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Pyramid

Sunday Drive: Exploring Kodachrome Basin in a Lexus RC coupe

After driving hundreds of different vehicles over the past 10 years in our automotive journey, there are some that will always stand out, with the new Lexus RC Fuji edition definitely being one of the top contenders!. The Lexus RC coupe came to market seven years ago in 2014, with...
CARS
Pyramid

100 Women Who Care in search of nonprofits to help

Like silent angels on a mission to do good, a group of women in Utah County have joined hands with others around the globe to bring help to those in need through nonprofit 501(c)(3) donations. Jessica Farnsworth and Klea Harris are co-founders of the Utah County Chapter of 100 Women...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Pyramid

As COVID cases fall, Halloween brings more fun and less fear

PHOENIX (AP) — Witches and warlocks, ghosts and ghouls can breathe a little easier this year: Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are on the decline, and trick-or-treaters can feel safer collecting candy. And while a new poll indicates Halloween participation is rebounding but still short of pre-pandemic levels, an industry...
SANDY, UT
Pyramid

Cox, Herbert, others discuss growth at UVU summit

Using different language, everyone was on the same message. Business, government, education leaders and more gathered at Utah Valley University on Thursday for the first annual Utah Valley Growth and Prosperity Summit and all were optimistic, in their own ways, about the future of the area. Individual sessions regarding public...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABOUT

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/

