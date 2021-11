The Golden Valley Grizzlies needed a win Friday night for a chance of a coin flip to decide the third and final playoff spot. Their challenge was answered. The Grizzlies (3-5, 2-3) beat the Canyon Cowboys (2-6, 0-4) 42-0 on Friday with the fate of their season on the line. With the help of West Ranch beating Hart, the Grizzlies now have their postseason decided thanks to a little luck and doing their job on the field when it mattered most.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO