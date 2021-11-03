Sailfish Claim Co-SSC Championship With 1-0 Win Over Barry

No player in Section III boys soccer has scored more than Fayetteville-Manlius' Antonino Pagano this fall. He netted his 37th goal of the season in Thursday night's Class AA semifinal between the No. 1 seeded Hornets and No. 4 Cicero-North Syracuse. Pagano's goal held up and helped Fayetteville-Manlius to a 1-0 win. The Hornets, the No. 2 team in the Class AA state rankings, improved to 17-0-1. They extended their streak of unbeaten games, which dates back to 2019, to 43. "Out of the teams that were left in the final four, (C-NS) is the team we didn't want to have to play," Fayetteville-Manlius coach Jeff Hammond said. "Luckily we got one early and our guys defended great tonight."The Hornets celebrated the game-winner, a loose-ball dribbler past traffic in front of the net, less than 10 minutes into the match. "We knew going in that we had to score the early goal," Pagano said. "It kept our energy high and it really killed (Cicero-North Syracuse's) energy." Led by Pagano and Riley Warren-Nichols, the Hornets offense steadily pressured Cicero-North Syracuse and forced Northstars goalie Wyatt Dupell.

