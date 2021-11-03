CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sailfish Claim Co-SSC Championship With 1-0 Win Over Barry

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Palm Beach Atlantic men's soccer team finished off its regular season tonight with a 1-0 win over the Barry Buccaneers. With the win, the No. 2 ranked Sailfish take their record to 13-1 and 9-1 in Sunshine State Conference play. The win earned PBA a...

