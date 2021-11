Jaylen Blakes was one of the last additions to Duke's 2022 recruiting class, but he could end up being one of the most impactful considering he's projected to be in college longer than his teammates. The Blue Devils' coaching staff reached out to Blakes in early April, shortly after DJ Steward opted to declare his intentions to enter the NBA Draft. A week after extending a scholarship offer, Blakes was committed and will join his former teammate Keenan Worthington, a walk-on for Duke the last two years, on the roster.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO