Red Bulls try to clinch a playoff birth against Atlanta United

As October cedes the stage to November and MLS enters the final week of the regular season, Atlanta United’s chances to make the dash up the table we all expected is fading all too quickly. The Five Stripes did well to dig itself out of a Gabriel Heinze-inspired hole in late summer but it still feels like they could have done so much more after the additions of Luiz Araujo and Gonzalo Pineda. Atlanta’s unhappy habit of conceding late once again reared its head in an infuriating draw against Toronto. The dropped points from last weekend and New York City would have Atlanta comfortably 4th and all but certain to host a home playoff game at the Benz. Instead, it goes into a two-game road trip needing results if it's to make the postseason whatsoever. Home-field advantage remains a slight possibility but first Atlanta has to do what it's never done before; win at Red Bull Arena.

MLS ・ 4 DAYS AGO