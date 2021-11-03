CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Red Bulls try to clinch a playoff birth against Atlanta United

By Daniel Feuerstein
jerseysportingnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday's match is a big game for the New York Red Bulls group of young and hardworking players that have been struggling all summer long, then went on an unbeaten streak that no one thought would ever happen in this 2021 season. A season of growing pains and injuries that put...

www.jerseysportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gwinnett Daily Post

Atlanta United look to secure playoff spot vs. Toronto FC

Atlanta United can close in on a playoff spot when they host Toronto FC on Saturday. Atlanta (12-9-10, 46 points) sits sixth in the Eastern Conference, two points ahead of seventh-place D.C. United and three up on the New York Red Bulls (eighth) and CF Montreal (ninth). Atlanta United had...
MLS
ESPN

Atlanta United bolster playoff hopes with win over Inter Miami

Josef Martinez scored the go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute to lift host Atlanta United to a 2-1 victory over Inter Miami on Wednesday. Luiz Araujo collected a goal and an assist and Brad Guzan made five saves for Atlanta United (12-9-10, 46 points), who moved into sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The top seven teams in the conference make the playoffs.
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United: Match Preview

As October cedes the stage to November and MLS enters the final week of the regular season, Atlanta United’s chances to make the dash up the table we all expected is fading all too quickly. The Five Stripes did well to dig itself out of a Gabriel Heinze-inspired hole in late summer but it still feels like they could have done so much more after the additions of Luiz Araujo and Gonzalo Pineda. Atlanta’s unhappy habit of conceding late once again reared its head in an infuriating draw against Toronto. The dropped points from last weekend and New York City would have Atlanta comfortably 4th and all but certain to host a home playoff game at the Benz. Instead, it goes into a two-game road trip needing results if it's to make the postseason whatsoever. Home-field advantage remains a slight possibility but first Atlanta has to do what it's never done before; win at Red Bull Arena.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
thepeachreview.com

Atlanta United earns a point on the road after a scoreless draw with New York Red Bulls

Atlanta United played to a scoreless draw against New York Red Bulls Wednesday night at Red Bull Arena. Atlanta’s defense had a strong showing, coming up with a season-high 41 clearances while facing 15 shots, but it picked up a critical road point heading into Decision Day in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Brad Guzan made three saves to record his 10th clean sheet of the season. Atlanta United can clinch a playoff spot at FC Cincinnati on Sunday if it wins, draws, or loses by less than eight goals.
MLS
atlutd.com

Win & In: Atlanta United Can Clinch Postseason Berth on Sunday

Atlanta United can clinch a spot in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs with a win on Sunday, Nov. 7 at TQL Stadium. The 5-Stripes can also clinch with a draw or a loss by less than eight goals. Hosting a home match in the MLS Cup Playoffs is still...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gonzalo Pineda
Person
Gabriel Heinze
Person
Dru Yearwood
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Crew fall 2-1 to Red Bulls, playoff chances diminish

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Nealis scored in the 87nd minute for his first MLS goal since 2019 and the New York Red Bulls beat the Columbus Crew 2-1. New York is unbeaten in eight straight matches with six wins. The Red Bulls have allowed just three goals over the eight-match run. Columbus has lost […]
MLS
atlantanews.net

Surging Red Bulls, sinking D.C. United set for rivalry clash

Two sides on opposite trajectories square off when the red-hot New York Red Bulls visit a struggling D.C. United on Wednesday. The Red Bulls (12-11-7, 43 points) have won four straight and are 6-0-2 in their past eight games, a run that has seen the club climb to sixth place in the Eastern Conference table.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta United#The New York Red Bulls#The Mls Post Season#The Red Bulls#The Eastern Conference#Red Bull Arena
blackchronicle.com

Portland Timbers tumbling, Red Bulls rising as playoff picture takes shape

Attended Washington State University. Jeff Carlisle covers MLS and the U.S. national team for ESPN FC. With just a couple of weeks to go until Decision Day, Major League Soccer’s stars and top teams are battling for playoff positioning and, in the case of LAFC, simply hoping to sneak into the playoffs at all. While the New England Revolution have the Eastern Conference well and truly wrapped up — as well as the Supporters’ Shield given to the best team in the regular season — and the Seattle Sounders have the Western Conference in their sights, there’s still all to play for up and down the table.
MLS
newyorkredbulls.com

MATCH PREVIEW, pres. by Honda: Red Bulls Face Off Against D.C. United in Final Round of Atlantic Cup

HARRISON, N.J. (October 26, 2021) –The New York Red Bulls (12-11-7, 43 points) embark for a midweek matchup with D.C. United (12-13-5, 41 points) at Audi Field on Wednesday, October 27. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with coverage on MSG, MSG GO, and New York Red Bulls Radio in English and Spanish via TuneIn, the New York Red Bulls app and NewYorkRedBulls.com.
MLS
newyorkredbulls.com

Red Bulls – Atlanta United November 3 Match Moved Back to MSG Networks

HARRISON, N.J. (October 28, 2021) – The New York Red Bulls home regular-season finale match against Atlanta United FC has been moved back to MSG Networks from FS1 due to a potential conflict with Game 7 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros, which is scheduled to be played on November 3. Kickoff will remain at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams are fighting to solidify a position in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.
MLS
pittsburghsoccernow.com

Pittsburgh City United FC clinch UPSL Divisional playoff spot

Pittsburgh City United FC defeated division opponent Western Ville CF 2-0 to clinch a spot in the Northeast Beltway North Divisional Playoffs. With two games remaining, City United (6-2-2, 20pts) currently sit second in the division behind Inter Atlantic FC (7-1-1, 22pts). The scoring opened early on in the 14th...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
jerseysportingnews.com

Red Bulls will try to quickly right the ship against Montreal

The New York Red Bulls suffered their first slip as their unbeaten streak was snapped at eight games down in our Nations Capital with the one goal to nil loss. A Kevin Paredes goal in the ninth minute and the closed-down defense by DC United took away the positive vibes for this young side.
MLS
jerseysportingnews.com

Red Bulls looking to go nine unbeaten at DC United

The New York Red Bulls are on a roll. They are leaving a trail of victories and positive results that continues to astonish the naysayers and the pundits as their win over the Columbus Crew last weekend punched their ticket to go above the playoff line where they are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference.
MLS
Birmingham Star

Red Bulls, Montreal meet in last-gasp battle for playoff position

The New York Red Bulls and CF Montreal sit just outside of the cut line for the Eastern Conference playoffs. At least they do for now. Both teams are one point behind D.C. United for the final playoff spot. They are seeking to improve their standing in the crowded race Saturday afternoon whenCF Montreal visits the Red Bulls in Harrison, N.J.
MLS
newyorkredbulls.com

WIN & IN | New York Red Bulls Can Clinch Playoff Spot on Wednesday

The New York Red Bulls can clinch a spot in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs on Wednesday at Red Bull Arena. A victory over Atlanta United on Wednesday night will lock up a spot for RBNY in the playoffs for the 12th consecutive year. Tickets are on sale now.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy