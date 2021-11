No matter where I travel in Minnesota, I’ve found that most parents and educators want pretty much the same things from their public schools, no matter what they look like, where they’re from or where they live. They want schools that equip their students with the knowledge and critical thinking skills to pursue their dreams. […] The post Students need school board voters to support honest education about race | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.

EDUCATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO