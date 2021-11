It wasn’t easy for Ian Garry in his octagon debut but the highly touted prospect from Ireland still made a huge impact with a stunning buzzer-beater knockout at UFC 268. After his nose was bloodied from some stiff punches courtesy of Jordan Williams, Garry finally found the opening he wanted with just seconds remaining in the opening round. As Williams leapt forward with a combination, Garry countered with a perfectly timed punch that absolutely crushed his opponent on the jaw and sent him crashing to the canvas.

