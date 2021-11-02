Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare: Accreditation/ISO Compliance Officer

Full Time position- Salary will be based on skills, education, and experience; there are also competitive benefits such as healthcare, dental, vision and 401K. The Women’s Business Center South (WBCS)- a partnership between the Women’s Business Enterprise Council South and the US Small Business Administration- provides women-owned businesses with resources, connections, training opportunities, certification guidance and direct support needed to start, sustain and grow. The WBCS is looking for an enthusiastic Program Coordinator to undertake a variety of administrative and program related tasks. You will help in planning and organizing programs and activities as well as carry out important operational duties. To be an excellent program coordinator, you must be organized, detail-oriented and comfortable working with diverse teams. If you have further skills in media relations and business technical support, we’d like to meet you. The goal will be to facilitate the effective management of programs according to the organization’s standards.

