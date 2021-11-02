CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare: Accreditation/ISO Compliance Officer

choose901.com
 6 days ago

Leads and designs processes related to accreditation and ISO:9001 compliance, including the Quality Management System and Internal Audit at both the System level and assigned facility. Serves as the subject matter expert in CMS Conditions of Participation, ISO: 9001, NIAHO, State agency, Internal Audits and other accreditation and certification requirements. Plans,...

choose901.com

aithority.com

HCA Healthcare Names Dr. Michael Cuffe Executive Vice President, Chief Clinical Officer

HCA Healthcare, Inc., one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, announced Michael Cuffe, MD, MBA, will become executive vice president and chief clinical officer of HCA Healthcare, effective January 1, 2022. “His clinical background, passion for clinical excellence, and proven leadership at HCA Healthcare make him the right person to...
BUSINESS
lanereport.com

St. Claire HealthCare announces 2021-22 medical staff officers

— St. Claire HealthCare (SCH) is pleased to announce its 2021-22 medical staff officers. These physicians were elected by their peers and will play an important role in the decision-making process, working collaboratively with the administration and all St. Claire Healthcare medical staff. Aaron “Parker” Banks, DO, a West Liberty...
HEALTH SERVICES
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Accreditation#Health Care#Iso#Healthcare Administration#State#Internal Audits#Mlh Mission#Healthcare Quality#Cphq#Registered Nurse#Associates
doppleronline.ca

COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for hospital visitors effective Nov. 22

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced this week that starting November 22, 2021 it will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Patients are not required to show proof of vaccination to receive care. The provincial government has not mandated COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, although...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Methodist Le Bonheur calls potential for US intervention in fraud suit 'abusive'

Attorneys representing Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare are asking a federal court to prevent the Justice Department from intervening in a false claims lawsuit filed by whistleblowers against the Memphis, Tenn.-based health system, according to the Commercial Appeal. In an Oct. 22 filing, attorneys for Methodist said the Justice Department waited...
LAW
choose901.com

Women’s Business Center South: Program Coordinator

Full Time position- Salary will be based on skills, education, and experience; there are also competitive benefits such as healthcare, dental, vision and 401K. The Women’s Business Center South (WBCS)- a partnership between the Women’s Business Enterprise Council South and the US Small Business Administration- provides women-owned businesses with resources, connections, training opportunities, certification guidance and direct support needed to start, sustain and grow. The WBCS is looking for an enthusiastic Program Coordinator to undertake a variety of administrative and program related tasks. You will help in planning and organizing programs and activities as well as carry out important operational duties. To be an excellent program coordinator, you must be organized, detail-oriented and comfortable working with diverse teams. If you have further skills in media relations and business technical support, we’d like to meet you. The goal will be to facilitate the effective management of programs according to the organization’s standards.
SMALL BUSINESS
Times Reporter

Board of Developmental Disabilities receives accreditation

Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities recently earned a three-year state accreditation award and a Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports Gold Award. The accreditation is the highest possible award that is granted by the state of Ohio, and the Gold Award is the highest possible award that is granted by the Ohio PBIS Network and Ohio Department of Education State Support Team.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
choose901.com

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital: Director, Volunteer Family Support Services

Leads and directs an integrated, comprehensive, and proactive Patient & Family Centered Care program for Le Bonheur and is responsible for administration and oversight of the Volunteer and Family Support department. Promotes a comprehensive culture of PFCC, volunteer service and family support resources at Le Bonheur. Models appropriate behavior as exemplified in MLH Mission, Vision and Values.
EDUCATION
marshall.edu

Department of Communication Disorders to host accreditation committee

Marshall University’s Department of Communication Disorders will host the Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology (CAA) of the American Speech-Language Hearing Association (ASHA) for a virtual site visit Nov. 8 and 9. The program has applied for continued accreditation of its master’s program in speech-language pathology. The...
HUNTINGTON, WV
nny360.com

Farnham receives CARF accreditation

OSWEGO - Farnham Family Services was recently recognized for its continued commitment to continuous improvement and the quality of its services as it received their 3-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). CARF International is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services in a...
HEALTH
Oxford Eagle

Baptist awarded American College of Cardiology Accreditation for Excellence

The American College of Cardiology recently recognized Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi for excellence in diagnostic catheterizations and percutaneous coronary interventions with its Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation. This accreditation is based on a team’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat cardiac cath lab patients. Percutaneous coronary intervention, also known as coronary...
OXFORD, MS
Monroe Evening News

HOME, Inc. announces accreditation

At its annual board of directors meeting, held on Oct. 18, HOME, Inc. announced it earned a full, three-year accreditation from Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP). CHAP accreditation will enable the agency to expand its services to clients living in their own homes and apartments in the community. The accreditation...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Fort Bend Herald

Houston Methodist Sugar Land recognized

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital has been recognized as a top performer in the 2021 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Annual Ranking by Vizient, Inc. Houston Methodist Sugar Land was ranked four out of 117 Vizient members in large, specialized complex care medical centers cohort to be nationally recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Ranking, which has been conducted annually since 2005.
SUGAR LAND, TX
saumag.edu

Healthcare

The healthcare administration degree will focus on equipping students to work in roles that support and enable the healthcare delivery provided by practitioners like doctors and nurses. Graduates will be prepared to lead people, teams, and departments in large and small healthcare facilities to effectively and efficiently run those organizations.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Star-Banner

Ocala/Marion business: SMA Healthcare, which runs The Centers, hires chief medical officer

SMA Healthcare, whose holdings include The Centers in Ocala, has hired Dr. Yusef A. Canaan as the new chief medical officer. "Dr. Canaan brings nearly 20 years of medical experience to SMA Healthcare, where he will provide medical leadership and oversight to all SMA Healthcare programs, establish strategic goals for medical programming and services, and ensure all medical services adhere to and exceed standards," the company said in a news release.
OCALA, FL
bizneworleans.com

LED Retains Accredited Economic Development Organization Title

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Economic Development said in a press release that is has preserved its status as an Accredited Economic Development Organization. The International Economic Development Council has conferred accreditation to the statewide economic development agency following a yearlong documentation process. LED remains the only state agency in the U.S. to earn this status.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Vincennes Sun Commercial

Samaritan Center Clubhouse receives international accreditation

The Accreditation Committee of Clubhouse International has awarded accreditation to Good Samaritan’s Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse. David Engstrom, coordinator at the Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse, was advised this week of this international recognition — following an onsite visit — and was congratulated by Samaritan Center officials for the excellent services being provided to those struggling with mental health conditions.
ADVOCACY

