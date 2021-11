The Owsley County Early Head Start, Head Start, Child Care and Preschool children and staff would like to thank the Booneville-Owsley Fire Department- Lieutenant Brandon Moore, Assistant Chief James Thomas, Captian Greg Shouse, firefighters- Lucas Turner and Cadance Ward for visiting and educating our children on the importance of fire safety- don't play with fire, what to do when they hear a smoke alarm and knowing where to go in the event of a fire-their family escape plan.

BOONEVILLE, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO