First Horizon Bank: Sr. Loan Operations Processor

 4 days ago

The Loan Operations Senior Account Servicing Specialist supports all lines of business by booking and servicing new and existing loans. The ideal candidate is very detail oriented and views their work as their self-portrait. The Senior...

Bangor Daily News

Hulit joins Bangor Savings Bank as mortgage loan officer associate

PORTLAND — Gwendolyn Hulit has joined Bangor Savings Bank as mortgage loan officer associate based in Portland. She brings nearly a decade of experience in marketing and economic development roles in both the public and private sectors. Most recently she worked as a personal banker with KeyBank where she focused on consumer lending.
Evolve Bank & Trust: Compliance Analyst

The Compliance Analyst works with Corporate Compliance team to analyze data to ensure compliance with laws, regulations and rules governing Real Estate Lending. This position will be responsible for reviewing and correcting HMDA data and processing Adverse loan files. Main Job Tasks and Responsibilities:. Review and report on data from...
crowdfundinsider.com

YieldBuilder to Help Commercial Banks Effectively Price Loans

a provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) today announced the launch of YieldBuilder, a solution that addresses effective loan pricing for commercial banks. The companies cite research from S&P Global Market Intelligence which indicates net interest margins have recently dropped nearly...
propertyindustryeye.com

Bank doubles its buy-to-let loan limits

Paragon Bank has announced a new range of measures to support the growth of portfolio landlord customers, including doubling both the maximum loan amount on an individual property and the total buy-to-let borrowing limit with the company. The total amount portfolio landlord customers can borrow with Paragon across their portfolio...
American Banker

Small banks turn corner on loan growth

Community banks are seeing loan growth rise, as businesses seek to expand to meet a surge in consumer spending. That’s the message from a growing number of community banks reporting third-quarter earnings this month. After a year of sluggishness, more small lenders are reporting solid demand for business and commercial real estate loans. Many also report robust pipelines that suggest steady loan demand into 2022.
Denver Business Journal

On the horizon

Most Admired CEOs are leading the region’s most important organizations with vision, courage and integrity. Their leadership is transforming both the businesses they head & the communities they serve. Most Admired CEOs are leading the region’s most important organizations with vision, courage and integrity. Their leadership is transforming both the...
Financial Times

Italian banks: bad loans are a good business for specialist investors

Back to business as usual. In Italy that means cleaning up past mistakes in the banking sector. This is profitable work for specialists such as Banca Ifis which deal in bad debts. It announced on Wednesday its largest deal for non-performing loans ever — and the largest in Italy this year. The group is buying unsecured consumer loans from hedge fund Cerberus valued at €3bn.
Arkansas Business

Lender Says Bank of America Building Owner Defaulted on Loan

First Security Bank of Searcy filed a foreclosure lawsuit last week against the owner of the Bank of America Plaza alleging it defaulted on a $8.4 million loan, marking the latest legal fight involving the downtown Little Rock skyscraper. The Searcy bank also wants a receiver appointed to the 290,680-SF...
whtc.com

Chinese banks quicken home loan disbursement but caution prevails

BEIJING (Reuters) – Some Chinese banks have sped up the disbursement of home loans in some cities, a relief to cash-strapped developers anxious to complete sales, but no wave of new credit is being unleashed just yet amid a heavy regulatory push to deleverage the sector. Authorities do not want...
buildingindiana.com

Horizon Bank Announces New Senior Vice President

Craig Dwight, Horizon Bank Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is pleased to announce the promotion of Tracy Woolsey to Senior Vice President, Senior Corporate Sales and Customer Experience Officer. Woolsey joined Horizon in 1999 and has over 20 years’ experience working with business owners acting on behalf of Horizon as...
Bella Vita Inc.: eCommerce Fulfillment Specialist

Our fast-growing web business is looking for someone to assist our existing eCommerce team with fulfilling orders on a daily basis!. Pull all web orders from the previous night, then prioritize and package orders ready to ship daily. Transfer orders to warehouse each morning for shipping. Manage all local deliveries...
MyChesCo

First Resource Bank Announces Record Quarterly Net Income; Achieves 22% Organic Loan Growth Year-To-Date

EXTON, PA — First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Glenn B. Marshall, CEO, stated, “First Resource Bank has experienced monumental growth in the first nine months of 2021 despite continued disruptions in the world caused by the pandemic. Year-over-year loan growth, excluding PPP loans, was 28%, and total checking deposits increased 51% over that same timeframe. This growth acceleration, coupled with a core processing technology conversion completed during the third quarter, has fueled a transformation of the bank over the past 18 months.”
MyChesCo

The Victory Bank Announces Opening of New Loan Office in Horsham, PA

LIMERICK, PA — The Victory Bank has announced the recent opening of a loan office in Horsham, Pennsylvania, led by H. Steen Woodland II, “Steen” – Senior Commercial Relationship Manager. The loan office is located at 120 Gibraltar, Suite 215, Horsham, PA 19044. Hours are by appointment by calling 484-900-4030 or email info@victorybank.com.
The Southern

Banterra Bank expands footprint, adds Utah loan facility

Marion-based Banterra Bank continues to grow in the western United States with the opening of a loan production office in Midvale, Utah. The move follows the 2018 establishment of a loan production office focusing on machine tool financing in Tempe, Arizona. The Tempe location is now a Banterra Branch along with two other Arizona facilities.
