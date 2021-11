Microsoft has prepared a version of Windows 11, dubbed Windows 11 SE, primarily for schools and their students, and has crafted a $250 Surface SE laptop to go along with it. To us, it seems the OS is Windows S but with a twist. While Windows 10 and 11 in S mode only allow users to install applications from Microsoft's official online store, Windows 11 SE doesn't even come with an app store, and instead lets school IT admins deploy software just from a Microsoft-controlled list that right now isn't fully public.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO