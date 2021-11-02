Automatic Return Type (C++11/14/20)--Rainer Grimm

Forget TVs and speakers, one of the most popular items that people are searching for online right now is a KN95 Mask. A number of sites, from Amazon to family-owned businesses, have reported an increase in sales of KN95 masks, as people look to stock up as the summer travel season arrives and things begin opening up again. With the threat of Covid still in the air, the benefits to wearing a KN95 mask have been well-documented. When used in conjunction with other protective guidelines (I.e. washing your hands and disinfecting surfaces), the best KN95 masks can help prevent the spread...

TRAVEL ・ 15 HOURS AGO