NHL

Coyotes Game 10 Recap: Coyotes' losing streak continues

By Carl Pavlock
fiveforhowling.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Coyotes losing streak continues after dropping their tenth game of the season tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Coyotes had their best start to a game of the 2021-22 season, and they still ended up losing 3-0. Arizona started the game with energy and spent a fair...

www.fiveforhowling.com

chatsports.com

Coyotes Game 8 Recap: Coyotes get shut out for first time this season

The Arizona Coyotes dropped their eighth straight game tonight, falling 2-0 to the Washington Capitals. Arizona’s offense completely dried up, and if not for rookie goaltender Karel Vejmelka it wouldn’t have been as close as it was. For the second time this week, the Coyotes spent most of the first...
NHL
tucsonpost.com

Caps extend point streak, keep Coyotes winless

John Carlson scored a power-play goal in the third period and Alex Ovechkin added an empty-netter as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Arizona Coyotes 2-0 on Friday night. Goaltender Ilya Samsonov stopped all 16 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season and the fourth of his...
NHL
chatsports.com

Hurricanes vs. Coyotes: Lineups, Preview and Game Hub

The Carolina Hurricanes are the last team in the NHL without a single loss and they will look to keep that streak going as they welcome the winless Arizona Coyotes to Raleigh for an afternoon, Halloween showdown. Arizona Coyotes (0-7-1) @ Carolina Hurricanes (7-0-0) Vital Statistics. Record 7-0-0 0-7-1 Goals/Game...
NHL
chatsports.com

Coyotes Game 10 Preview: Coyotes face Flyers in penultimate game of road trip

The east coast portion of the Arizona Coyotes’ road trip continues as they face off today against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Coyotes are still searching for their first win of the season. Arizona started well against the Carolina Hurricanes, scoring the game’s first goal in the first six minutes, but they failed to keep up that pressure and fell 2-1.
NHL
fiveforhowling.com

Coyotes Game 9 Recap: Late penalty dooms the Coyotes as they fall 2-1 to Canes

The Arizona Coyotes finish out the month of October winless, having gone 0-8-1 to start the season. They dropped their early afternoon Halloween matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes and head to Philadelphia, still searching for their first win. The Coyotes looked energized to start the game. This afternoon wasn’t another...
NHL
chatsports.com

Coyotes Game 8 Preview: Coyotes play in first back-to-back of the season

For the first time in the 2021-22 NHL season, the Arizona Coyotes will play back-to-back games. Back-to-backs usually are very difficult for teams, but tonight’s will be especially hard given the quality of competition and critical injuries. The Coyotes have played in seven games this season and have just one...
NHL
FanSided

Washington Capitals avoid the trap game in win over Coyotes

It was a frustrating game most of the night but two goals in the third period would prove to be the difference. The Washington Capitals will end the month of October without a regulation loss thanks to a 2-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes are still winless as their loss dropped their record to 0-7-1. The Caps improved to 5-0-3.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Canes vs. Coyotes

RALEIGH, NC - The Carolina Hurricanes are already off to their best start in franchise history and now today they'll try and extend that to 8-0-0. When: Sunday, October 31, 1 p.m. Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 7-0-0 (14...
NHL
#Anaheim Ducks#Lines Lines
USA Today

Carolina keeps up winning streak, gives Coyotes another loss

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Defenseman Brett Pesce scored a power-play goal with 2:27 left in regulation Sunday to keep the Carolina Hurricanes perfect this season with a 2-1 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes. The Hurricanes are 8-0-0, extending their best start to a season in franchise history. Martin Necas...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Coyotes

Returning home briefly from a three-game road trip, Alain Vigneault's Philadelphia Flyers (4-2-1) host Andre Tourigny's Arizona Coyotes (0-8-1) on Tuesday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). The Flyers went 2-1-0 on their road trip through Western Canada. Backstopped by...
NHL
nbcsportsedge.com

Tough Days For Coyotes

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Not much was expected of the Arizona Coyotes this season, but starting...
NHL
chatsports.com

Coyotes Game 11 Recap: Coyotes fall 3-1 to Ducks, drop 11th straight

The Arizona Coyotes’ losing streak continues as they fall 3-1 to the Anaheim Ducks. The loss marks their 11th straight loss to start the season, tying an NHL record shared by the 1943-44 New York Rangers and the 2017-18 Coyotes. Anaheim set the pace of the game, scoring just 34...
NHL
fiveforhowling.com

Coyotes Game 11 Previews: Coyotes finish their road trip against Ducks

The Arizona Coyotes’ road trip is coming to an end tonight, with just one more game left before they play at home again. It has been a tough road trip, with way more downs than ups, but thankfully, it has come to an end. Arizona comes into tonight’s game still...
NHL
fiveforhowling.com

Coyotes claim Wedgewood off waivers

The Arizona Coyotes have made a move to sure up their goaltending position, claiming goaltender Scott Wedgewood off waivers. Wedgewood had been with the New Jersey Devils for the previous two seasons, playing 19 games. He has started two games this season and has a 3.19 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage.
NHL
Reuters

Coyotes fall to Ducks as skid reaches 11 games

EditorsNote: 2nd update, fix typo in 3rd graf (change ‘an’ to ‘and’) Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist as the Anaheim Ducks beat visiting Arizona 3-1 on Friday night, sending the Coyotes to their 11th straight loss to open the season. Sonny Milano and Sam Carrick also scored...
NHL
NHL

Coyotes to Hold Open Practices for Fans

GLENDALE, ARIZONA-- The Arizona Coyotes announced today that the club will hold two open practices for Valley hockey fans at Ice Den Scottsdale on Friday, Nov. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and AZ Ice Gilbert on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Both practices are free and open to the public.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Tkachuk, Drouin, Coyotes

While many fans will be eager to move on from the Jack Eichel trade saga that finally wrapped up Thursday after an early-morning deal to the Vegas Golden Knights, there were many rumors in the days leading up to the trade that deserves attention. While it was common knowledge in the week or so prior to Thursday that the Calgary Flames were potential suitors for the star forward, ESPN’s Kevin Weekes tweeted Wednesday that the team had offered winger Matthew Tkachuk in a potential package for Eichel. However, Tkachuk said today that he “had a hard time believing” that Calgary would have been willing to part with him, supporting other reports today that Tkachuk was not on the table. Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams also stated that the report “was not accurate.” It would’ve been shocking to see the Flames part with Tkachuk, who’s entering the final season of a $7MM contract. The 23-year-old has four goals and six points through nine games this season.
NHL
NHL

Ducks' Win Streak Hits Three with 3-1 Win over Coyotes

The Ducks pushed their win streak to three games with a 3-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes tonight at Honda Center. With the win, Anaheim has earned standings points in five straight games (3-0-2) and six of its last seven contests overall (3-1-3). NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. The Ducks...
NHL

