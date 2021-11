Many design aspects of houses turn into dangerous obstacles for people with limited mobility. The everyday task of getting in and out of the tub presents challenges for many of Hawaii’s seniors whose house were built without ageing or accessibility in mind. Previously, the only way to achieve a safe bathing environment was the time-consuming and costly route of tearing out and replacing the existing tub with a walk-in shower. Island Bath Works now offers walk-in tub conversions, which modifies existing tubs for safe and easy access.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 5 DAYS AGO