Glenn Youngkin Defeats Terry McAuliffe In Virginia Governor’s Race

Republican Glenn Youngkin has defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia Governor’s race Tuesday.

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Tuesday, “The red wave is here! Congratulations to Republicans Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears, and Jason Miyares on their incredible campaigns and hard fought victories. This Republican sweep in Virginia is a resounding rebuke of the failed policies of Joe Biden and the Democrats. Virginians – and Americans across the country – are fed up with Biden’s divisive policies, failed leadership, and a Democrat agenda hurting working families. A Republican wave is coming in 2022, and Virginia is just the start.”

A Fox News poll released last Thursday showed that Youngkin has surged past former Democrat governor Terry McAuliffe, who not long ago was considered a shoo-in in a state Joe Biden won by 10 percentage points.

Youngkin surged by attacking the practices of liberal school boards, especially in Loudoun County, Virginia, that support transgender permissiveness and Critical Race Theory.

In a final push ahead of the election, Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate McAuliffe claimed his Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin, was campaigning with former President Donald Trump. “That was a lie,” Politico reported.

Reporters told McAuliffe Sunday that Trump was not in Virginia and Youngkin was not involved in Trump’s event. McAuliffe responded that it was “killing” Trump to not be in Virginia. “Trump is very unpopular here in the state, everybody knows it, and that’s probably why Youngkin doesn’t want him,” McAuliffe said.

“Guess how Glenn Youngkin is finishing his campaign?” McAuliffe asked a small crowd outside a brewery, according to Politico. “He is doing an event with Donald Trump here in Virginia.”

The claim is false, Politico said, reporting that former President Donald Trump held his own “tele-rally” Monday which Youngkin did not attend. Trump and Youngkin did not campaign together at all, according to the Youngkin campaign

On Tuesday, Former President Trump said in a statement, “It is looking like Terry McAuliffe’s campaign against a certain person named “Trump” has very much helped Glenn Youngkin. All McAuliffe did was talk Trump, Trump, Trump and he lost! What does that tell you, Fake News? I guess people running for office as Democrats won’t be doing that too much longer. I didn’t even have to go rally for Youngkin, because McAuliffe did it for me. Thank you to the MAGA voters for turning out big!”

Youngkin, an energetic first-time candidate, and wealthy former private equity CEO drew drawn large crowds who cheer loudest for his calls to ban “critical race theory”.

“We will not teach our children to view everything through a lens of race,” Youngkin said to cheers at a rally outside Richmond on Monday.

