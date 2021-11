Boeing has acknowledged liability for the crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 in March 2019, in which 157 passengers and crew died.The move came in a filing in to a US District Court in Chicago in response to lawsuits from families of the victims.The almost-new Boeing 737 Max had just taken off from Addis Ababa on a flight to Nairobi in Kenya when the pilots lost control of the plane.Five months earlier, another 737 Max came down in the Java Sea shortly after leaving the Indonesian capital, Jakarta. All 189 people on board Lion Air flight 610 were killed.The cause...

