World Corn Production: Ranking of Countries & States (FAO)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Wednesday to support livestock producers hurting for lack of feeding following this year’s historic drought. In a statement, the governor said that his order waives trucking regulations to allow livestock producers to get access to high-quality feed. The order takes effect immediately and will last 30 days. Over the summer, the extreme and prolonged drought affected areas of rangeland and pasture across Minnesota, causing livestock farmers to adjust how they feed their animals. Some farmers have already used up their hay reserved for winter and require additional feed in...

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO