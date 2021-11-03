World Corn Production: Ranking of Countries & States (FAO)

Population density varies substantially from city to city, state to state, and country to country. The U.S. is a good example. Alaska is the least densely populated state with one person per square mile. It is also the largest geographically as it covers over 570,000 square miles. It ranks second in the total population at […]
Clothing maker Workwear Guru has compiled a ranking of the best and worst countries in the world to be a construction worker, based on wages, cost of living and health and safety. They say Switzerland has the best combination of these factors, based largely on its average salary of $80,000,...
Grapes were the most produced food commodity in Chile in 2019 followed by apples and wheat. Chile produced more than 2.7 million metric tons of grapes in 2019. Chile produced more than 1 million metric tons of 7 food commodities in 2019.
USDA’s latest batch of grain export inspection data was mixed but somewhat disappointing for the week ending Oct. 28. Soybeans eased slightly week-over-week but still came in strong, staying on the upper end of analyst estimates. Corn was down a bit, hovering near the middle of trade guesses. Wheat was the biggest disappointment, trending moderately lower from a week ago and falling below the entire range of analyst estimates.
Travel rules and regulations in the UK changed significantly on Monday 4 October. In an effort to simplify travel rules, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that the current travel traffic light system would be replaced by one red list and a “rest of the world” (ROW) list, an amalgamation of the previous green and amber lists. Countries considered to have the highest risk in terms of infection rates were to remain on the red list, with arrivals from these countries to the UK still needing to fork out for a stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel.While double-jabbed travellers journeying back...
October 26, Rome - The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has started implementing a new initiative helping countries promote their most distinctive agricultural products, in an important step towards transforming agri-food systems. “We need to move forward efficiently and effectively with concrete actions”, Director-General QU Dongyu...
The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
Oil futures settle on Thursday at the lowest prices since early October after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies resisted pressure from the Biden administration and decided to keep their crude production increases in place.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agree on Thursday to continue its policy to gradually lift oil production each month, raising the potential for the U.S. to take advantage of prices for the commodity which trade close to multiyear highs.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Wednesday to support livestock producers hurting for lack of feeding following this year’s historic drought.
In a statement, the governor said that his order waives trucking regulations to allow livestock producers to get access to high-quality feed. The order takes effect immediately and will last 30 days.
Over the summer, the extreme and prolonged drought affected areas of rangeland and pasture across Minnesota, causing livestock farmers to adjust how they feed their animals. Some farmers have already used up their hay reserved for winter and require additional feed in...
To say that the issues influencing 2022 planting decisions are volatile would be an understatement. Growers have many moving factors to consider as they pencil out their production and marketing plans. Supply chain issues. Prices for anhydrous ammonia have skyrocketed to over $1200 a ton and that is even if...
If you're looking for an extremely long-term stock pick from billionaire Bill Gates, here it is: Avoid Big Oil. As the world moves away from fossil fuels and adopts more clean and renewable energy sources, oil giants that have dominated markets for more than a century could be in trouble, the Microsoft co-founder said in a briefing at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday.
HELSINKI — U.S. space tracking has detected a new object orbiting along with China’s recently launched Shijian-21 space debris mitigation technology satellite. Shijian-21 was launched into geosynchronous transfer orbit Oct. 23 by a Long March 3B rocket. Chinese state media reported that the satellite would “test and verify space debris mitigation technologies,” but no further details have been revealed.
Earlier this week, Tastykake multipack cupcakes were recalled in several states after the snacks may have been exposed to contamination from metal fragments. Now, the parent company, Flower Food Inc., is pulling a total of nine snack foods from shelves after possible contamination of metal fragments. Unlike the first Tastykake...
LONDON — U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has called on oil-producing nations to immediately increase crude supplies to mitigate the surging cost of living. On Thursday, oil cartel OPEC and its allies agreed to continue with their current output plan, deciding against loosening the taps despite U.S. pressure to help cool the market.
The federal government has canceled a multimillion-dollar deal with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions after its facilities were found to have produced millions of contaminated Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses. Emergent, which is based in Maryland, announced the news in an SEC filing on Thursday. The company said it would...
Everyday Americans are getting hammered by high prices at the pump, and Bank of America thinks the pain may just be getting started. Gas prices have surged to a seven-year high of $3.40 a gallon nationally and are flirting with $4 in Nevada, Washington State and Oregon. Bank of America is now predicting that Brent crude oil, which drives gas […]
