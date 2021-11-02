CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumer Watchdog: Insurance Commissioner Cannot Force State Farm to Pay Refunds for Overcharges, San Diego Court Says

By Consumer Watchdog
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Commissioner cannot force insurance companies to repay consumers when they charge excessive rates, the state Court of Appeal in San Diego ruled late Friday afternoon. Rejecting the express language, purposes and intent of voter-approved Proposition 103 – and two previous...

