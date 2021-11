The City of San Carlos is just under 5.5 square miles in size, and yet it has quickly become one of the busiest centers for life sciences development in the Bay Area. Following on the heels of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Black Mountain Properties, Presidio Bay Ventures and others, and adding to its own list of projects in San Carlos, Premia has pitched new plans for 1021 Howard. Earlier this month, the commercial real estate firm filed documents to build a 190,869 square foot project dedicated specifically to life sciences uses at the site.

SAN CARLOS, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO