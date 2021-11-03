CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Strong momentum continued in Q3 - Financial guidance for 2021 upgraded on 1 November

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The strong momentum continued in Q3 2021 with 9% organic growth vs Q3 2019 (14% vs Q3 2020), even though 5% of the physical store network was temporarily closed due to...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Rand Capital Corp (RAND) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.20

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rand Capital Corp (NASDAQ: RAND) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Rand Capital Corp (RAND) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

OFS Capital (OFS) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

OFS Capital (NASDAQ: OFS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.25, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.25. For earnings history and earnings-related data on OFS Capital (OFS) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

TELUS International (TIXT) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

TELUS International (NYSE: TIXT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $556 million, versus $0 reported last year. GUIDANCE:. TELUS International sees FY2021 EPS of $0.92-$0.97. TELUS International sees FY2021 revenue of $2.17-2.21 billion. For earnings history...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Global Partners (GLP) Tops Q3 EPS by 25c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) reported Q3 EPS of $0.86, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.61. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.23 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Moderna (MRNA) Misses Q3 EPS by $1.35, Revenue Misses

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported Q3 EPS of $7.70, $1.35 worse than the analyst estimate of $9.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. 2021 Updated Financial Framework. For...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

CPI Card Group, Inc. (PMTS) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.56

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CPI Card Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $99.6 million, versus $0 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on CPI Card Group, Inc. (PMTS)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

EnPro Industries (NPO) Tops Q3 EPS by 14c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO) reported Q3 EPS of $1.40, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $1.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $283.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $267.83 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Orthofix International (OFIX) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c, Updates Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Orthofix International (NASDAQ: OFIX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $112 million versus the consensus estimate of $113.31 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Variety

AMC Networks Sees Q3 Profit Rise on Increases in Program Production

AMC Networks said an surge in the production of new programming helped boost its operations in the third quarter, resulting in a boost to profit as the company works to place its content in an array of new venues to court the rise of consumers interesting in streaming. The New York owner of the AMC, IFC and SundanceTV cable networks and distributor of the “Walking Dead” series, said net income rose to $110.6 million, or $2.60 a share, compared with $61.6 million, or $1.18 a share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue, meanwhile, surged 24% to nearly $810.8 million, compared with $654...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

Hugo Boss Raises Guidance After Strong Q3

Click here to read the full article. Casualwear will be key to an ongoing post-pandemic at Hugo Boss, which has been mostly known as a formalwear brand until relatively recently. Today, casualwear makes up around half of all of Hugo Boss’ offerings, with formalwear and shoes making up another 25 percent each.More from WWDFront Row at Boss x Russell AthleticFront Row at Boss RTW Fall 2020Go East, Young Brand: European Fashion Looks to Former Soviet Bloc for Growth In August this year, the brand, which is based in southern Germany, unveiled a new five-pillar strategy called “Claim 5” that wants to evolve...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Air Freight Nicks Wrangler Parent’s Margins

Kontoor Brands said high demand outweighed higher costs, driving up revenues and income in the third quarter. In a Nutshell: Kontoor Brands Inc., with a portfolio led by the Wrangler and Lee brands, raised its fiscal 2021 outlook on Thursday in reporting third quarter financial results, while acknowledging the impacts from the pandemic and macroeconomic factors remain uncertain. Revenue is now expected to increase at a high-teens percentage over 2020 to $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion, as compared to a mid-teens percentage in the prior guidance. Adjusted gross margin is now forecast to rise at the high end of the prior guidance range...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bizjournals

CVS Health boosts guidance on strong Q3 2021 results

CVS Health Corp. reported a strong third quarter as it bested Wall Street forecasts in both earnings and revenue. The CVS healthcare conglomerate (NYSE: CVS) on Wednesday posted $1.6 billion in profit and reported $73.8 billion in revenue for Q3 2021. By comparison, CVS earned $1.2 billion in Q3 2020 profits and reported $67 billion in revenue.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
theloadstar.com

GXO Logistics upgrades guidance as spin-off proves a success

The world’s largest pure-play contract logistics operator, GXO Logistics, has released its first results since its spin-off from XPO Logistics and upgraded its full-year guidance on the back of recent contract wins. It posted third-quarter revenues of $2bn, which it said was up 24.6% year on year, and adjusted ebitda...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

HelloFresh Reports ‘Continued Strong Revenue Growth’ in Q3

HelloFresh saw year-over-year growth in active customers, number of orders and meals delivered across markets, according to the company's recently reported third-quarter 2021 results. In the U.S., the Berlin-based meal kit company reached 3.48 million active customers, up 39.8% year over year, and tallied 14.12 million orders (up 41.6%) and 108.1 million meals delivered (up 48.7%). U.S. revenue grew (in constant currency) 51% to 794.5 million Euros, or more than $920 million, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

