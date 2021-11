COLMAR, PA — Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 25, 2021. Dorman reported quarterly net sales in the third quarter of 2021 of $348.4 million, up 16% as compared to net sales of $300.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. The strong net sales performance in the quarter reflected robust customer demand across all of the Company’s product channels and was underpinned by the addition of Dayton Parts. Year-over-year net sales growth, excluding Dayton Parts, was 7% as compared to the third quarter of 2020 and 26% as compared to the third quarter of 2019.

