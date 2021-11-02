Dynavax Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Glass House Brands Files Suit Against Element 7 to Enforce Transfer of Contractually Committed Licenses. LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (NEO: GLAS.A.U) (NEO: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) (OTCQX: GHBWF), one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., today announced that its subsidiary GH Group Inc. ("GH Group") has filed suit in Superior Court for the County of Los Angeles, Central District (Case No. 21STCV40401) against Element 7 CA, LLC ("E7 LLC") and its principals and owners Josh Black and Robert "Bobby" DiVito (together "Element 7") for a variety of claims arising from Element 7's conduct incident to the Merger and Exchange Agreement (the "Merger Agreement") entered into between GH Group Inc. ("GH Group") and E7 LLC dated as of February 23, 2021. In addition, GH Group has also given notice to E7 LLC that it is terminating the License Development Consulting Agreement between the parties dated as of February 23, 2021, for cause.

