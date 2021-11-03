CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Shontel Brown elected to fill former Rep. Fudge's Ohio seat

The Press
The Press
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Democrat Shontel Brown, a Cuyahoga County Council member, will win...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Newly elected to Congress, Shontel Brown faces whirlwind start

WASHINGTON — It shouldn't be long before we see the $1-trillion infrastructure bill that's headed to President Joe Biden’s desk signed in action. It took a lot of negotiating and sleepless nights for the bill to get this far. For some members of Congress, like one of Ohio's newest Reps. Shontel Brown, it's been a whirlwind.
CONGRESS, OH
Cleveland.com

Rep. Shontel Brown hits D.C. ground of gridlock: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- President Biden and the Democrat majority in Congress had been expected to promptly deliver the built back back better ‘New Deal 2.0′. Instead they’ve delivered the ‘New Dysfunction.’ And in response voters delivered Democrats losses in the Virginia Governor’s race and undercard races in Virginia and other states. That’s the U.S. Congress Democrat Caucus Rep. Shontel Brown was sworn into Thursday.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: Ohio AG Yost sues over vaccine mandate; Rep. Shontel Brown sworn into office

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, November 5:. Democrat Cranley pledges to fire PUCO if elected governor. Cleveland police chief resigns after voters elect new mayor. (WKSU) -- Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and the sheriffs of Geauga and Seneca counties are fighting back against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors. The lawsuit argues that the Biden administration’s mandate is “unlawful and unconstitutional” and argue that it will result in fewer deputies to be able to house ICE detainees in jails across the state. Attorneys general of Kentucky and Tennessee joined the lawsuit. It came the same day that Biden announced a mandate that companies with at least 100 employees get workers vaccinated or be tested weekly starting Jan. 4. Yost's office said there will be a separate lawsuit challenging that order. Conservative policy group The Buckeye Institute also sued Thursday on behalf of two Ohio manufacturers.
OHIO STATE
Boston 25 News

GOP's Carey, Democrats' Brown win US House seats in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Republican Mike Carey, a Trump-backed coal lobbyist, bested a two-term state lawmaker to win an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio on Tuesday, while Democrat Shontel Brown coasted to victory in a second up-for-grabs congressional district in the Cleveland area. The election results will...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Marcia Fudge
clevelandurbannews.com

Democrat Shontel Brown is Ohio's new congresswoman to replace former congresswoman Marcia Fudge, who vacated the post in March to become HUD secretary with the Biden administration....Ohio's largely Black 11th congressional district includes Cleveland.

Pictured is Congresswoman-Elect Shontel Brown, a Democrat and the winner of the general election on Tues, Nov. 2 as to the open seat in Ohio's 11th congressional district, which includes most of Cleveland and its eastern suburbs of Cuyahoga County, a largely Black pocket of Akron, and staggering sections of Akron's Summit County suburbs.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrat#Cuyahoga County Council#Cnn
Roll Call Online

Brown, Carey win open Ohio seats, keeping party control unchanged

Ohio’s two open House seats will be filled by the same parties that controlled them at the start of the year after special election victories Tuesday by Democrat Shontel Brown in the Cleveland-area 11th District and Republican Mike Carey in the 15th District south of Columbus. Carey, a coal lobbyist,...
OHIO STATE
Mahoning Matters

ELECTION FINAL | Carey, Brown win U.S. House seats in Ohio

COLUMBUS (AP) — Republican Mike Carey, a Trump-backed coal lobbyist, bested a two-term state lawmaker to win an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio on Tuesday, while Democrat Shontel Brown coasted to victory in a second up-for-grabs congressional district in the Cleveland area. The results of Tuesday's elections will...
OHIO STATE
WKYC

President Biden formally endorses Shontel Brown for 11th Congressional District seat once held by Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published on Aug. 3, 2021. After campaigning for months by promising to work with President Joe Biden if elected to Congress, Democratic candidate Shontel Brown received the formal backing of the president today heading into Tuesday’s general election.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WDTN

Ohio elections include race for Congressional seats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – As polls open for local elections and issues, elections are also being held for two U.S. Congressional seats for Ohio’s 15th and 11th districts. In the 15th District, Republican Mike Carey is running against Democrat Allison Russo to fill the seat left by the former Rep. Steve Stivers, NBC 4 said. […]
OHIO STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Former Rep. Litesa Wallace announces bid for Cheri Bustos’ Congressional seat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former State Rep. Litesa Wallace (D) on Wednesday announced her candidacy for Illinois 17th Congressional District. “As a single mom, social worker, and former state representative I know the challenge of finding affordable childcare and the impacts of the rising cost of food and rent. It’s why as a state legislator I strengthened the IL childcare assistance program and fought for a living wage. Today I’m launching my run for Congress to continue the fight for working families,” Wallace said in a video announcing her candidacy.
ROCKFORD, IL
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy