Shontel Brown elected to fill former Rep. Fudge's Ohio seat

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, November 5:. Democrat Cranley pledges to fire PUCO if elected governor. Cleveland police chief resigns after voters elect new mayor. (WKSU) -- Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and the sheriffs of Geauga and Seneca counties are fighting back against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors. The lawsuit argues that the Biden administration’s mandate is “unlawful and unconstitutional” and argue that it will result in fewer deputies to be able to house ICE detainees in jails across the state. Attorneys general of Kentucky and Tennessee joined the lawsuit. It came the same day that Biden announced a mandate that companies with at least 100 employees get workers vaccinated or be tested weekly starting Jan. 4. Yost's office said there will be a separate lawsuit challenging that order. Conservative policy group The Buckeye Institute also sued Thursday on behalf of two Ohio manufacturers.

OHIO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO