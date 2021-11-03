Youngkin addresses supporters after win

McDonald's of DMV Region, Gen.G, Cxmmunity Announce HBCU NetWORK Gaming Conference. LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's of Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Eastern Shore; global esports organization Gen.G; and Cxmmunity, a nonprofit whose mission is to increase the number of minorities engaging in the gaming industry, today announced they are partnering to host the HBCU NetWORK, a two day gaming and esports conference for HBCU students in the Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Eastern Shore area.
