When Terry McAuliffe was elected Virginia’s governor in 2013, he was a Democrat working with a Republican-led General Assembly. Since his term ended in 2018, the makeup of Virginia’s General Assembly has shifted to a Democrat-controlled body for the last two years, and Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, is excited to see what McAuliffe can accomplish with an all-Democratic executive branch.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO