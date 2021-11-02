CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrat Phil Murphy locked in tight New Jersey governor's race

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is locked in a closer-than-expected race that remains too close to call as he tries to become the first Democratic governor in more than four decades to win reelection in the Garden State. Like Virginia -- where Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin won Tuesday night...

CBS Philly

Gov. Murphy Says 9,000 Children Ages 5-11 In New Jersey Receive 1st Dose Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said as of Monday morning, 9,000 children ages 5 to 11 in the state have received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The update was seen live on CBSN Philly this afternoon. Murphy said the more school children get vaccinated, the sooner the state can lift the school mask mandate. “When I look back on our announcement over the summer that our schools would begin the academic year with a masking requirement in place — by the way a requirement that gave none of us any joy — one of the reasons was that our youngest students were not yet eligible for vaccinations. Well, now they are,” Murphy said Monday. “With each child who gets vaccinated and enters a classroom with an educator who was vaccinated and sits among their peers who are vaccinated, the closer we get to being able to lift this requirement.” There’s no word yet on what benchmarks New Jersey will use to lift the school mask mandate. Across the bridge, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said the commonwealth will allow schools to set its masks rules in January.
KIDS
newstalkflorida.com

Newly Elected Va. Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears Wasted Almost No Time Trolling VP Kamala Harris

Winsome Sears, who was elected Lieutenant Governor of Virginia on Tuesday, took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to troll Vice President Kamala Harris. Following her victory over Democratic opponent Hala Ayala, Sears, a Republican, posted a photoshopped image of her own face on Harris’ body with the caption “We did it, @TeamYoungkin,” congratulating fellow Republican Glenn Youngkin on his victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial election.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Times

Kamala Harris finally gets something right

Vice President Kamala Harris finally got something half right when she recently said on the campaign trail in Norfolk that “what happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on.” Indeed, Ms. Harris was spot on in her assessment about the importance of the elections in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the outcome was crystal clear. Republicans won the races for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General while also picking up seven seats in the House of Delegates on their way to capturing a 52 - 48 seat majority.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Sweeney not ready to concede

“The results from Tuesday’s election continue to come in, for instance there were 12,000 ballots recently found in one county,” Sweeney said in an email to POLITICO.
TRENTON, NJ
NBC Connecticut

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Projected to Win Reelection After Surprisingly Tight Race Against Jack Ciattarelli

Murphy, a Democrat, had been leading Ciattarelli, a businessman, in public polls going into Election Day. But Murphy's lead had markedly shrunk since May, when the 64-year-old former Goldman Sachs executive was polling 26 percentage points higher than Ciattarelli. No incumbent Democratic governor in the Garden State had won reelection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
inquirer.com

Republican Jack Ciattarelli and N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy locked in a tight race

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — New Jersey’s Democratic governor, Phil Murphy, was locked in a tight election battle with his Republican opponent, Jack Ciattarelli, early Wednesday after Ciattarelli mounted an unexpectedly strong challenge to the incumbent governor. With 88% of the expected vote counted from Tuesday’s election, the Associated Press projected...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
News Channel Nebraska

Florida Gov. DeSantis officially launches 2022 reelection bid

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has officially launched his campaign for reelection, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the country's most closely watched and expensive gubernatorial races of 2022. DeSantis filed the paperwork to run for another four years on Friday, according to the Florida Division...
FLORIDA STATE

