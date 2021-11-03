CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Recap: Tough first period looms large in Detroit's 3-0 loss to Montreal

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL, QC -- Playing without two-thirds of their top line in Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi, the Detroit Red Wings couldn't afford a slow start on Tuesday night, but Detroit gave up two goals in the first 10 minutes and couldn't recover, falling to the Montreal Canadiens, 3-0, at the Bell...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Recap: Raymond's first career hat trick leads Red Wings past Chicago, 6-3

CHICAGO -- With 13 minutes remaining and Detroit clinging to a three-goal lead, Red Wings fans threw their hats onto the United Center ice to celebrate the latest milestone of their budding rookie standout. Lucas Raymond recorded his first career hat trick in leading the Red Wings to a 6-3...
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings sluggish again vs. Montreal Canadiens in 3-0 shutout

Considering not even two weeks had passed since they were shown the door in Montreal, the Detroit Red Wings didn’t look like they had learned a thing. They fell behind early Tuesday at Bell Centre, and deservedly so as they struggled to match the Canadiens’ energy. The Wings settled down,...
NHL
letsgohawks.net

Colliton Says Everybody In Organization Frustrated.

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to their first five game winless start since 1997 after another loss last night this time to the Vancouver Canucks. With all the offseason changes that general manager Stan Bowman made this offseason, pressure is definitely growing on head coach Jeremy Colliton and the team to get some wins.
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Marc Bergevin Definitely in Last Season with Habs

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin is now in his 10th season in his current role with the Habs. He has certainly gone through some ups and downs at the helm of the Habs. The team surprisingly got back to the playoffs immediately after Bergevin arrived in 2013, made a run to the Eastern Conference Final in 2014 but also fell flat in the 2015-16 and 2017-18 seasons where much more success was expected.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Joe Veleno
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Moritz Seider
Person
Robby Fabbri
Person
Nick Suzuki
Person
Brendan Gallagher
Person
Jeff Blashill
chatsports.com

Quick Recap- Detroit/Montreal

Back to square one. You watched it, explain. Wings lose 6-1 to the Habs. Larkin goal below along with team stats. Captain Dylan Larkin gets the very quick score on the power play, just 15 seconds in. One assist to Moritz Seider, the fourth point for the rookie defenseman. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/wfJjFjPmzO.
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings blasted by Montreal Canadiens, 6-1: Game thread recap

Detroit Red Wings (2-1-1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (0-5-0) Where: Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates). For more Red Wings news: Download our free, easy to use mobile app on iPhone or Android. • Box score. Game notes: Wings leading goal...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qc#The Detroit Red Wings#The Montreal Canadiens#Eastern Conference#The Red Wings
NHL

Rapid Recap: Islanders 3, Coyotes 0

The Islanders got back in the win column with a strong 3-0 win over Arizona. A full-team win in the desert. The New York Islanders shut out the Arizona Coyotes, 3-0 on Saturday night, backed by a 26-save shout by Ilya Sorokin. The shutout was Sorokin's first of the 2021-22 season and the fourth clean sheet of his career. Offensively, the Islanders saw three different players find the back of the net as Cal Clutterbuck, Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Islanders as the team tallied a goal in each period.
NHL
Mining Journal

Calgary Flames blank Detroit Red Wings, 3-0

DETROIT (AP) — Jacob Markstrom stopped all 33 shots Detroit took Thursday night in the Calgary Flames’ 3-0 victory over the Red Wings. Markstrom recorded his ninth career shutout in his 12th season in the NHL. He’d allowed seven goals with an .881 save percentage in Calgary’s first two games, but the rangy goalie had an answer for every challenge in this game.
NHL
NHL

Eichel hopes to play for Golden Knights three months after having surgery

Center, acquired in trade with Sabres, expects to feel '100 percent' in six months. Jack Eichel joins the show to talk about being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights and being excited about the future. 13:07 •. Jack Eichel said he expects to be on the ice for the Vegas...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
FanSided

Recap: Detroit Overcomes 2-0 Deficit, Beats Washington 3-2 in Overtime

The Detroit Red Wings battled and clawed their way back from a 2-0 deficit, coming away with an overtime victory against the Washington Capitals. Detroit’s power play got to work early in the first after a tripping call on Dmitry Orlov just 23 seconds in. They failed to convert, and the game grinded on.
NHL
chicitysports.com

Horrific Start Continues for Blackhawks with 6-3 Loss to Detroit

There is an old adage in the NHL: you can’t win the Stanley Cup in October, but you can certainly lose it. With a 0-5-1 record to start the year, the Blackhawks are poised to do just that and then some. The Blackhawks have been absolutely lit up in the...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Hurricanes visit Panthers in historic game

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 12 games Saturday. The Carolina Hurricanes (9-0-0) visit the Florida Panthers (9-0-1) on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSSO, ESPN+, NHL LIVE) in the first game in NHL history with two teams with season-opening point streaks of at least nine games. With a 10th straight win, the Hurricanes would tie the NHL record for the longest streak to begin a season, shared by the 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres and 1993-94 Toronto Maple Leafs. The Panthers can move within one of their record for the longest point streak to begin a season of 12 from 1996-97 (8-0-4 ties). Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is day to day after leaving Florida's 5-4 overtime win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday with an upper-body injury, and center Aleksander Barkov will not play because of a lower-body injury. Carolina defenseman Brett Pesce is week to week atter leaving a 4-3 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday with a lower-body injury. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Recap: Poor second period dooms Wild in 5-2 loss to the Kraken

A very different looking Minnesota Wild took the ice thursday night to take on the expansion Seattle Kraken for the first time in their short history. And while the Wild got off to a strong start and an early lead, Minnesota looked lost while Seattle absolutely dominated for a thirty minute span in the first and second periods, as the Kraken pulled away late in a 4-1 victory over the visiting Wild. Hayden Fleury scored the two goals that Seattle would need, as Minnesota wasted a strong effort by Cam Talbot, who stopped 34 of 36 shots. Ryan Hartman scored the lone goal for the Wild, and while Kirill Kaprizov did earn an assist, he failed to score in his seventh straight game.
NHL
NHL

Colliton fired as coach of Blackhawks, replaced by King

Jeremy Colliton was fired as coach of the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Derek King was named his replacement. He was coach of Rockford, Chicago's American Hockey League affiliate, since Nov. 6, 2018, when Colliton was promoted from that role to the Blackhawks. Chicago is 1-9-2 after a 5-1 loss to...
NHL
chatsports.com

3 takeaways as the Bruins struggle in a 3-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes

One goal in 120 minutes is hardly a recipe for winning hockey. Facing their fourth straight unbeaten opponent, the Bruins hardly appeared in sync during Thursday’s 3-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Sure, Bruce Cassidy’s bunch peppered Frederik Andersen late in desperation mode, but they struggled all night gaining entries into the attacking zone.
NHL
East Bay Times

San Jose Sharks’ late rally not enough as slow start proves costly

The Sharks fell from the ranks of the unbeaten Sunday after they failed to start on time in a matinee at TD Garden in Boston. Playing their fourth game in six days on a season-opening road trip, the Sharks allowed first-period goals to Brad Marchand, Derek Forbort, and David Pastrnak and never fully recovered in a 4-3 loss to the Boston Bruins.
NHL
Detroit News

Wings blanked 3-0 in Montreal, 0-3 without Tyler Bertuzzi in Canada

Montreal — The Red Wings have been the perfect tonic for the Montreal Canadiens this season. The Canadiens only have three wins this season, they're 3-8-0, but two of them have come against the Wings, including Tuesday's 3-0 victory. The score, though, probably was kinder to the Wings than it...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy