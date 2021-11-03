Watch "Many Waves Later", the New Audio/Visual Album by LIGHTS AT ELEVEN

Esperanza spalding’s latest project Songwrights Apothecary Lab has been widely celebrated and is now viewable in its entirety as a visual album. This collection of 12 songs, or “Formwelas,” were formed in a traveling creative space where spalding was joined by researchers, practitioners – including music therapists and neuroscientists – and musicians to make music designed to have a specific effect on the listener. The intended effects range from de-stressing and de-escalation, to finding the right words to say among loved ones and a reminder to respect and give time to our elders. They were formed in spalding’s lab in different musical configurations and locations, first Wasco County, OR, then Portland, OR and then New York City, over the course of two weeks in June as part of a residency that was open to the public.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO