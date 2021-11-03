CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch "Many Waves Later", the New Audio/Visual Album by LIGHTS AT ELEVEN

By DCWS Staff
dopecausewesaid.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDCWS is stoked to introduce you to Owen Cassidy, a musician/designer currently based in rural Central Texas. He developed the alter-ego LIGHTS AT ELEVEN as a means to release his music, audio-visual, and other creative projects. The persona continues to evolve alongside Owen. Together the...

dopecausewesaid.com

Comments / 0

Related
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Wave Chapelle – “Same”

Wave Chapelle closed out his Pink Pack on Friday, and he did so in style with “Same.” The track features a lot of the smooth elements of the previous releases, but feels almost transitory from a lyrical standpoint, moving back into the direction of hustle-centric raps that we’ve seen in other monthly packs. The track is also a flex, however, talking about doing the same old things; they just happen to be grinding and getting money. We’ve seen Chapelle remain consistent on his weekly drops so far, and there’s no doubt more as we approach the end of the year. Check out “Same” below:
MUSIC
mixonline.com

Peaking Lights Creates Dreamy Soundscapes on the Stage and in the Studio with Campfire Audio

Portland, OR, October 28, 2021- Peaking Lights, an Amsterdam-based duo consisting of married partners Indra Dunis and Aaron Coyes, have been writing and recording layered, psychedelic pop since initially coming together in 2008. The couple have since produced 6 full length albums and many more singles EP’s, toured the world, and expanded their family adding two kids to the mix all while continuing to follow their creative muses. In order to make the most of their signature balance of challenging, evocative soundscapes and gentle vocals, the pair have recently adopted Campfire Audio Equinox IEMs for the stage and studio, giving them the crucial balanced monitoring they need.
PORTLAND, OR
Rolling Stone

Wave Racer Delivers a Lexicon for Future Bass with His Debut Album

Wave Racer, AKA Tom Purcell, has delivered a lexicon for future bass. The Sydney producer and multi-instrumentalist gets glitchy and divergent on this meta-pop self-exploration. Over 11 tracks, his debut album is an exercise in limited resource creativity. Purcell purposely limited his sound sources, and with highlights like the glossy...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Lights#Dcws#El Mercado
cvindependent.com

The Lucky 13; Jaxon Fischer, Bassist of Fever Dog, Releasing New Album ‘Alpha Waves’ on Nov. 5

It’s been fun to watch many of the valley’s teen musicians (my contemporaries, more or less) grow up and expand their musical talents. Jaxon Fischer started out with thrash-titans Instigator, and is now playing bass for glam-gladiators Fever Dog, whose new album Alpha Waves is slated for a Friday, Nov. 5, release. Learn more at www.facebook.com/feverdogrocks. Fischer is the latest to take the Lucky 13, and here are his answers.
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

Kaina Announces New Album It Was a Home, Shares New Video: Watch

Kaina has announced her new album It Was a Home with a video for its second single, “Anybody Can Be in Love.” The follow-up to 2019’s Next to Sun is due out March 4 via City Slang and features guest contributions from Sleater-Kinney, Helado Negro, and Sen Morimoto. Check out the video for “Anybody Can Be in Love,” directed by Weird Life Films, below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
xsnoize.com

LET’S EAT GRANDMA announce new album 'Two Ribbons' for release on 8 April 2022 - Watch the video for the album's title track

Let’s Eat Grandma, the duo composed of songwriters, multi-instrumentalists and vocalists Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth, today announce the release of their third full-length album. Two Ribbons, co-produced by David Wrench and Let’s Eat Grandma, will be released on 8 April 2022 via Transgressive. To coincide with the announcement, the...
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Bullet For My Valentine Drops New Record and Shares Full Album Visualizer

Bullet For My Valentine have released their new self-titled! Launched on the Spinefarm/ Search and Destroy label, their seventh studio album is a return to their heavy Neo-Thrash roots after a few releases that veered more into active rock. Jam out to the new album now and watch the visualizer below!
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Shivz – Blockbuster Success (Album/Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

East London based recording artist Shivz recently released his new twelve-track album BLOCKBUSTER SUCCESS. ‘Blockbuster Success’ is the brand new album to come from Hackney, East London’s own Shivz. Following up on the success of his last album, ‘Blockbuster Success‘ builds on themes of internationality, drawing influence from British, American, and Jamaican cultures and sounds. The culmination of three years of work, ‘Blockbuster Success’ sees Shivz excel as both lyricist and artist.
MUSIC
dopecausewesaid.com

Dream-Synth Pop Artist Faun Flora Shares Her Latest Single "See You At The Funeral"

Faun Flora is an upcoming dream-synth pop artist based out of Phoenix, Arizona. Since officially stepping into the scene in 2014, she has continued to refine her songwriting and craft her own recognizable identity with the release of multiple singles online. Through vividly expressive vocals and the emotionally powerful imagery in her lyricism, Faun’s inspired and fresh, artistic perspective is brought out with the release of the airy and reminiscent tunes on the single “Trilogy” in 2017.
PHOENIX, AZ
brooklynvegan.com

Barnes & Barnes (“Fish Heads”) prep new album: watch “American History” video

Barnes & Barnes, the cult duo of Art Barnes (Bill Mumy who played Will Robinson on '60s-era Lost in Space) and Artie Barnes (Robert Haimer), hold the distinction of creating the most requested song in the Dr Demento Show history. That song is "Fish Heads," which still sounds shockingly weird some 42 years after being released. While none of their other songs hold quite as much cultural cache, Mumy and Haimer have continued to make music together as Barnes & Barnes since and will release a new album, Pancake Dream, this Friday (11/5) via Demented Punk.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Esperanza Spalding Unveils ‘Songwrights Apothecary Lab’ Visual Album

Esperanza spalding’s latest project Songwrights Apothecary Lab has been widely celebrated and is now viewable in its entirety as a visual album. This collection of 12 songs, or “Formwelas,” were formed in a traveling creative space where spalding was joined by researchers, practitioners – including music therapists and neuroscientists – and musicians to make music designed to have a specific effect on the listener. The intended effects range from de-stressing and de-escalation, to finding the right words to say among loved ones and a reminder to respect and give time to our elders. They were formed in spalding’s lab in different musical configurations and locations, first Wasco County, OR, then Portland, OR and then New York City, over the course of two weeks in June as part of a residency that was open to the public.
MUSIC
dopecausewesaid.com

Manchester Based Artist iamkyami Releases Their New Single "Stars"

New York-raised and now Manchester based artist iamkyami announces their signing to Heist or Hit and releases new single "Stars". Serving glimmer-swirl indie R&B with a side of polygluttonous punk attitude; "Stars" is an enchanting introduction to iamkyami's world. Lifted from a new EP due to arrive Spring 2022 via Heist or Hit, its lead single "Stars" deals with the narrative of how people become victims – not necessarily as a result of acted or purposeful evil, but from a total uncaring lack of awareness.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Kiss Nuka releases visuals for new track 'Dakini'

Mumbai based musician and producer Kiss Nuka has just released her new track 'Dakini', featuring Rākhis. 'Dakini', the new track by Kiss Nuka, was inspired by an ancient god in Tibetan Buddhism which represents the "most important elements of the enlightened feminine", according to a statement put out by Kiss Nuka.
WORLD
Sonic State

New Spitfire Audio Sample Library

Estática features cellist/composer Mabe Fratti and sound artist Concepción Huerta. Spitfire Audio has released a new sample library, Estática. Made in collaboration with highly experimental cellist and composer, Mabe Fratti, and multidisciplinary sound artist, Concepción Huerta, it's released in conjunction with a four-track EP of the same name, out on SA Recordings. This is their description of it...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy