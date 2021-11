Become a Library-Angel and help the Youngsville Public Library. From now through Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Youngsville Public Library has a special tree on display near the Circulation Desk. Usually the Library Angel Tree is filled with a variety of ornaments listing basic items and their costs/donation denomination, that are vital to the survival of the library, everything from custodial supply items to energy-saving light bulbs to office supplies, acid-free historical collection materials and more, just to name a few. But in an effort to continue to comply with COVID restrictions and safety protocols, the procedures for the Library-Angel Fundraiser are going to be the same as last year.

