Jalen Hurts might not be the long term answer at QB for the Eagles. While he’s shown flashes of his potential, he has a career record of 4-8 in 12 career starts. While wins and losses aren’t the end all be all with young quarterbacks, I personally don’t think he’s shown enough to convince me that he is the franchise QB. By the end of this season, I think it’ll be safe to say the sample size will be big enough. Regardless of how Jalen Hurts plays for the rest of the season, the Eagles will and should be in the market for a veteran quarterback this offseason.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO