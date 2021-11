Emma Raducanu’s new coach will be Angelique Kerber’s long-time mentor Torben Beltz.The US Open champion has been searching for a coach to guide her through her first full season on the WTA Tour next year since deciding not to extend a short-term partnership with Andrew Richardson following her stunning New York triumph.That was a surprise to many within tennis but Raducanu highlighted the need to have someone experienced in the women’s game beside her and she will certainly have that in 44-year-old German Beltz.Spaniard Esteban Carril was the only name that emerged publicly from a series of trials Raducanu held...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO