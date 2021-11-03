CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Thai crypto exchange becomes unicorn, coin surges 200% after banking giant bought stake

By Anuchit Nguyen
theedgemarkets.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nov 3): Bitkub Online Co. became Thailand’s latest startup to notch up a valuation of more than $1 billion after it sold a majority stake to the nation’s biggest bank by market value. Bitkub’s coin tripled in value after the deal was announced. Siam Commercial Bank Pcl, in which...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Coinbase and Binance among 70 seeking Singapore crypto permits

(Nov 11): Singapore units of Coinbase Global Inc and Binance Holdings Ltd are among the remaining 70 applicants for a licence to provide cryptocurrency services in the Asian financial hub. That’s according to information posted on the website of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). It shows the number of...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Indonesian stocks close at record high on economic rebound

(Nov 11): Indonesia’s stock benchmark closed at a fresh record high on Thursday (Nov 11) amid signs of an economic recovery. The Jakarta Composite Index of shares rose 0.1% to 6,691.34, a new all-time-high close. Bank and consumer stocks were the biggest gainers, with PT Unilever Indonesia surging 6.6% and PT Bank Mandiri climbing 1.1%.
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Bursa Malaysia, CMM to assist mid-tier firms going public via IPO

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 11): Bursa Malaysia Bhd and Capital Markets Malaysia (CMM), the promotional arm of the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC), will collaborate to engage and work with mid-tier companies (MTCs) that are seeking to undertake initial public offering (IPO) in the next 24 months. The partnership will be effected...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin and Other Coins Surging While Crypto Miners Follow as Week Begins in Green

Once again, Bitcoin (BTC) is setting the tone for the cryptocurrency market, as it emerged from the weekend to finally topple a $63,500 price resistance that’s seemed to work against the coin since hitting an all-time high. Global exchanges such as Coinbase Global, Inc. are showing that many of the other coins are following suit, including Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Polkadot (DOT). But while the coins themselves have started the week with gains of 8-10%, the real story has been with the cryptocurrency miners, such as Riot Blockchain, Inc., Canaan Inc., HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and Hello Pal International Inc.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Bank#Infrastructure#Thai Crypto Exchange#Bitkub Online Co#Siam Commercial Bank Pcl#Coingecko#Siam Commercial#Scb Group
Reuters

Japan's Mizuho Financial Group posts 79% jump in H1 profit

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T), Japan's third-largest lender by assets, said on Friday its half-year net profit rose 79% in a year marred by technical glitches at its retail banking unit. The bank reported April-September profit of 385.7 billion yen ($3.38 billion), compared with 215.5 billion...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Ex-banker joins world’s richest in her beauty startup’s IPO

(Nov 10): Falguni Nayar’s beauty startup has jolted her to the ranks of the world’s richest. Nayar, who owns about half of Nykaa, is now worth almost US$7 billion as shares of the firm nearly doubled on their trading debut Wednesday. She’s become India’s wealthiest self-made female billionaire, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Asset managers flock to Singapore's new corporate structure, central bank says

SINGAPORE (Nov 10): Singapore's central bank said on Wednesday (Nov 10) that more than 400 variable capital companies (VCCs) had been set up or redomiciled in the city state in less than two years since the new corporate structure was launched to cement its position as a financial hub. The...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Thailand
theedgemarkets.com

PNB among investors of Indonesian tech firm GoTo as latter raises over US$1.3b in first close of pre-IPO funding

SINGAPORE (Nov 11): Indonesia's biggest tech firm GoTo Group said on Thursday (Nov 11) it raised more than US$1.3 billion (about RM5.41 billion) in the first close of its pre-initial public offering (IPO) fundraising, backed by investors including Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), Fidelity International, Google and Tencent. Sources previously told...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Asian foreign exchange falls on strong US dollar, Philippines leads stocks lower

BENGALURU (Nov 11): Philippine and South Korean stocks led most emerging Asian equity markets lower on Thursday (Nov 11) as high inflation data from the US stoked fears of policy tightening, while a strong US dollar kept the region's currencies on the backfoot. The South Korean won eased 0.4% to...
WORLD
Axios

Exclusive: Backed by NYT, OpenWeb becomes a tech unicorn

OpenWeb, a platform used by publishers to manage comments and user interactions, has raised $150 million in a series E financing round that values the company at $1.1 billion, its CEO and co-founder Nadav Shoval tells Axios. Why it matters: OpenWeb's growth is driven by a realization from publishers that...
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

Crypto Exchange Huobi Expects 30% Drop in Revenue After China's Crackdown

Crypto exchange Huobi anticipates a 30% drop in its revenue in the wake of China's crackdown on cryptocurrency, according to its co-founder Du Jun. Speaking to the Financial Times, Jun said that the exchange is "in the process of stopping servicing all [of its] Chinese users," by the end of 2021. "There will be no Chinese users on the platform […] so our revenues from [these clients] are going to go to zero," he added.
MARKETS
Islands Sounder

Best Crypto Exchanges: Top Crypto Companies for Bitcoin Trading | Best Crypto to Buy Now & Crypto Exchanges Near Me

Cryptocurrency, informally known as crypto, is a digital currency commonly used to purchase various goods and services. However, it differs from normal currency because it utilizes an online ledger with solid cryptography to conduct online transactions with safety. The incentive for investors to trade in these currencies lacking any regulation...
CURRENCIES
thecryptoupdates.com

$LOVELY is Now on Top Coins at Bitmart Exchange

Lovely Finance is a blockchain-based ecosystem, which aims to provide a wide range of financial services including a cryptocurrency exchange, a multi-currency wallet, a gaming platform, their very own launchpad (ILO platform) & more. The Lovely Finance project aims to create a general interest token economy. Every user who becomes...
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Banks Continue to Hire Crypto Talent as Industry Job Postings Surged 615% in August

Legacy financial institutions are going on a massive hiring spree for crypto talent, despite unflattering statements made in the press recently regarding cryptocurrency. According to a Bloomberg report, some of the Wall Street banking titans have added 1,000 crypto job positions to their organizations since 2018. With crypto and blockchain related job postings in the U.S. climbing 615% in August this year alone. Goldman Sachs has recruited 82 crypto professionals, Wells Fargo 74, and JPMorgan Chase hired 63. A 20-30% increase in salary over more traditional roles in marketing, sales, and software development is being offered to incentivize the best talent. Senior roles could see a 50% advantage over similar traditional roles. According to the Financial Times, who interviewed a recruiter based in London, even cryptocurrency hobbyists could get a job in the industry, and $137K to $273K a year is the norm for non-programmer jobs, while blockchain programmers can get paid up to $337K per year.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

New Gaming Altcoin Erupts After Surprise Listing on Crypto Exchange Binance

A gaming altcoin surged more than 130% after major crypto exchange Binance announced its support for the token. Binance says it’s adding BinaryX (BNX) to the platform’s list of crypto offerings. BNX is the native token used in CyberDragon, a fantasy role-playing game that’s in development on Binance Smart Chain....
MARKETS
coingeek.com

Thailand’s oldest bank buys 51% stake in Bitkub exchange

One of the largest banks in Thailand has invested in the leading digital currency exchange in the country. Siam Commercial Bank has invested over half a billion dollars to acquire 51% of Bitkub exchange in a move that could see more mainstream adoption in Thailand. Siam, the oldest bank in...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

PDX Coin to Offer Crypto-to-Fiat Payments, Banking Platform

Has announced that it is developing an international virtual banking platform for the crypto-economy that will provide retail crypto-to-fiat payment capability. As mentioned in a release, the high-speed, bank-friendly payment platform aims to offer “a modern alternative to the traditional 70-year-old bank payments system that has hit merchants with high fees, long float times and fraud risk.”
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy