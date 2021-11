When you imagine the CEO of a company, you might see her wearing pressed suits and hear her polished shoes clicking across hard marble floors. You may not picture overalls smelling of hay or fresh milk lapping around her ankles as she lugs buckets across a barn. Yet growing up on a farm played a major role in helping me become the business executive I am today. Not to say milking cows is the only way to get there, but working with my father on the farm every evening developed a work ethic in me that paved my path for success.

