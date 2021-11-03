CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Long-Acting Insulin Emerges as User-friendly Drug Delivery Method, Demand to Grow by 9.4% CAGR through 2031

biospace.com
 3 days ago

Innovations in Insulin Delivery Methods Revolutionizing Long-Acting Insulin Market. The latest research report by Fact.MR on long-acting insulin market provides a meticulous analysis of popular business strategies. It also studies various growth drivers, restraints, opportunities affecting growth across leading segments in terms of product type, indication, delivery method, distribution channel, and...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen vaccines: Which is best?

In a new study from the University of Texas, researchers analyzed COVID infection by vaccination status among 780,225 Veterans. They found that protection against any COVID-19 infection declined for all vaccine types, with overall vaccine protection declining from 87.9% in February to 48.1% by October 2021. The decline was greatest...
INDUSTRY
raleighnews.net

Weight loss med sold out after receiving FDA approval

PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey: A newly released weight-reduction medication, having received Federal Drug Administration approval, has proven so popular that it is increasingly sold out in American stores. Wegovy, a weight loss medication manufactured by Novo Nordisk, might be unavailable until early 2022, after initial stocks quickly sold out in...
WEIGHT LOSS
biospace.com

Vaccine Storage and Packaging Market: Increasing Awareness Regarding the Early Disease Prevention to Drive the Market

Rising government assistance for clinical trials and research is expected to boost demand in the global Vaccine Storage Equipment Market in near future. Furthermore, rising frequency of infectious diseases such as Covid-19, increased government attention on vaccination programmes, and technical advancements in storage equipment are further expected to drive demand in the market. Increased research and development spending on biotechnological sectors for vaccine research, as well as an increase in the number of pharmaceutical retailers, are projected to create abundant revenue opportunities for the industry in the years to come. Increased research on vaccines has gathered immense momentum on the backdrop of outbreak of Covid-19.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cagr#Insulin#Market Research#Drug Delivery
biospace.com

Clinical Decision Support System Market: Drug Database and Diagnostic Decision Segment to Continue Dominating Market

The global clinical decision support system market is rising with rule based expert system, funding from societies for improving point of care, and increasing primary healthcare support across the globe is expected to drive the growth of market. The global clinical decision support system market was valued over US$ 523.8 Mn in 2016 and is projected to witness cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 11% from 2017 to 2025 to surpass the value of US$ 1,318.4 Mn by 2025. The global market is witnessing relatively higher growth owing to increasing digitization of medical practices, high healthcare IT budgets and rise in demand for chair time optimization in developed markets.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Diabetes Associated Ophthalmic Treatment Market: Growing incidence of dry eye syndrome in patients with diabetes to drive the market

Diabetes Associated Ophthalmic Treatment Market: Evolution. Diabetes-related eye diseases have attracted enormous attention of the healthcare community at large and primary care providers engaged in classification, diagnosis, and treatment. The global burden of diabetes - economic, social, and health-related - is alarming and continues to grow. It has over the past decades grown unabated in young people and the elderly populations in several developing and developed countries. Key ocular complications include diabetic retinopathy (DR), diabetic cataracts, and dry eye syndrome (DES).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Allergy Treatment Market: Presence of Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure Propels North America at the Forefront of Growth

An allergy refers to a condition that is caused due to hypersensitivity of the human immune system to some harmless materials. These substances are known as allergens in the environment. The global allergy treatment market is likely to be driven by the growing need to meet the huge unmet demand in developing parts of the world and rising prevalence of asthma.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
abc27 News

UK is 1st to authorize Merck’s anti-COVID pill

Britain has granted a conditional authorization to Merck's coronavirus antiviral, the first pill shown to successfully treat COVID-19. It is the first country to OK the treatment, although it was not immediately clear how quickly the pill would be available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

COVID-19 is a Sprint AND a Marathon, Requiring New and Better Vaccines

With about 51% of the world at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 and 23 vaccines authorized for use in various countries, companies are still developing new vaccines for this pandemic and, in some cases, for what may come afterward. While some may wonder about the commercial future of these late-to-the-market solutions, the developers themselves are taking a long view.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

COVID-19 Update: UK Approves Molnupiravir, WHO Authorizes Ocugen/Bharat Vaccine

Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics’ antiviral drug molnupiravir, which showed great promise against COVID-19 in clinical trials, received its first authorization. For that and other COVID-19 news, read on. Merck & Ridgeback’s Molnupiravir Authorized in the UK. Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics’ molnupiravir, an oral antiviral against COVID-19, received its first authorization...
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

Health Insurance Exchange Market Report | Know the Growth Parameters Influencing the Industry

A market for various insurance offerings to be pooled and presented to the public for possible cover against illnesses, health insurance exchange is a crucial enabler of better healthcare outcomes. It can either be privately held or regulated by the appropriate authorities. Government regulated exchanges have the usual benefits of safety and security of purpose, but offer less benefits and are slightly less lucrative than privately run exchanges.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Antiretroviral (ARV) Agents Market Registers Strong Growth as Efforts to Curb Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Escalates

Growing Popularity of Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) as a Long-Acting Suppression to Push Antiretroviral Agents Sales. The latest research report by Fact.MR presents an in-depth analysis of the antiretroviral (ARV) agents market size, growth drivers, restraints and opportunities. It also studies latest trends affecting the demand across leading segments in terms of drug type, distribution channel and region.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market: Rise in prevalence of orthopedic diseases to drive the market

ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global ACL reconstruction procedures market was valued at US$ 6.8 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction procedure is a surgery used for replacement or repair of torn anterior cruciate ligament caused due to sports injuries. ACL is an important soft tissue structure present in the middle of the knee that connects femur to the tibia in the knee. ACL reconstruction surgery procedure involves replacement of torn ligament with tissue graft, which is similar to ACL.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Baseimmune closes $4.8m funding round to future-proof vaccines

LONDON, UK - Imperial College-based biotech startup Baseimmune has secured $4.8m funding to develop the next generation of future-proof universal vaccines against existing and emerging human and animal health threats including COVID, malaria and African Swine Fever. The latest $4.8m investment round, led by Hoxton Ventures, will enable the company...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

FDA Approves Multiple Investigational New Drug Applications

Bridging regulatory hurdles is an essential milestone for companies aiming to develop new treatments for a myriad of diseases and disorders. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted Investigational New Drug Applications for multiple companies, clearing the way for clinical development. Memgen – Texas-based Memgen received clearance...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Lentiviral Vectors Market Report | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

Lentiviral vectors find utilization as a medium to make a delivery of foreign genetic material into a separate cell. Making use of a type of retrovirus, a lentivirus, these vectors are produced. Lentivirus comes with long period of incubation and is able to cause infection in both non-dividing as well as dividing cells. These vectors are considered extremely effective vehicles for the purpose of in vivo gene delivery in gene therapies as they are extracted from HIV (human immunodeficiency virus). This factor is likely to trigger development of the global lentiviral vectors market over the tenure of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Endoscope Cleaning Products Market to Grow by 7.8% CAGR as Healthcare Organizations Explore Novel Ways of Preventing Infection

Automatic Endoscope Reprocessors (AERs) Emerge as Ideal Means for Disinfecting Endoscopes. The latest research by Fact.MR on endoscope cleaning products market offers comprehensive details about the drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends affecting growth of the market through 2031. It also provides in-depth analysis of the market in terms of product type, process type, end-users and region.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Retrievable Stents Market | Latest Trends and Future Scope Analysis Report

Retrievable stents are class II medical devices which are used to remove the blood clot from the artery. These devices are used along with a catheter to remove the blood clot of the artery of the brain. Retrievable stents have reduced the time taken for revascularization along with complete clot resolution resulting in improved patient outcome. A wide variety of retrievable stent size available in the market and each retrievable stents has varied in term of properties, such flexibility, radial force and deliverability which may ultimately affect the patient outcome during the surgical procedures. Retrievable stent with higher radial force is desired for the proximal and atherosclerotic modifies vessels. The Lazarus effect cover is one of such technology in the pipeline of retrievable stent market. Attempts are also being made to use a combination of retrievable stent and large bore aspiration catheter together called ‘Solumbra’
MARKETS
biospace.com

Ocular Excipients Market to Grow by 7.3% CAGR amid Large Scale Invention of Novel Drug Delivery Systems

Launch of People-centered Eye Care Services Encouraging Ocular Excipients Sales Worldwide. Fact.MR’s latest report provides information about key factors affecting growth in the ocular excipients market. It presents insights into degree of competition, factors encouraging product development, latest trends, and hidden opportunities in the ocular excipients market. For the purpose of the study, the market has been segmented in terms of product type, source, end-user and region.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy