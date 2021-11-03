Long-Acting Insulin Emerges as User-friendly Drug Delivery Method, Demand to Grow by 9.4% CAGR through 2031

Retrievable stents are class II medical devices which are used to remove the blood clot from the artery. These devices are used along with a catheter to remove the blood clot of the artery of the brain. Retrievable stents have reduced the time taken for revascularization along with complete clot resolution resulting in improved patient outcome. A wide variety of retrievable stent size available in the market and each retrievable stents has varied in term of properties, such flexibility, radial force and deliverability which may ultimately affect the patient outcome during the surgical procedures. Retrievable stent with higher radial force is desired for the proximal and atherosclerotic modifies vessels. The Lazarus effect cover is one of such technology in the pipeline of retrievable stent market. Attempts are also being made to use a combination of retrievable stent and large bore aspiration catheter together called ‘Solumbra’

