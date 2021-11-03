Penicillin Market: Increase in incidence of infectious diseases to drive the market

Proton therapy is a technologically advanced form of radiation treatment that can deliver required doses of radiation. It takes just minutes to deliver a high level of radiation in a number of treatment sessions. Proton therapy uses accelerated subatomic particles called protons to send a high level of energy directly to the tumor site through a magnetically-guided beam. In proton therapy, particles of proton are accelerated to about two-thirds the speed of light, or more than 100,000 miles per second, to destroy cancer cells. Proton therapy differs from traditional radiation therapy in the way energy is delivered to a patient. Advantages of proton therapy are lower risk of treatment induced disorders, better quality of life during and after treatment, precise dose delivery, and fewer side effects than intensity modulated radiotherapy (IMRT). Proton therapy is effective for both adult and pediatric patients. The two types of proton delivery systems are pencil beam scanning and passive scattering. Pencil beam scanning employs 3D images to determine the tumor's exact location, allowing therapy delivery to that precise shape, size, and depth. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide and cancer deaths are expected to continue to rise to over 13.1 million by 2030.

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO