Neurodiagnostics Market: Growing population of neurological disorders across the globe the market

Plaque psoriasis is the most common type of psoriasis and accounts for 80% to 90% cases of total psoriasis. Plaque psoriasis is an autoimmune condition, wherein thick, red patches appear on the skin. These plaques commonly appear on the knees, scalp, and elbows; however, these can also appear on other body part. These are itchy, painful, and can bleed. The exact cause of plaque psoriasis is unknown. The triggers of psoriasis include infections, severe sunburns, stress, smoking, alcohol consumption, obesity, dry skin, and certain medications. The common symptoms of plaque psoriasis include itching, pain, stinging sensation, and skin tightness. Diagnosis of plaque psoriasis is usually done with thorough skin examination. Occasionally, biopsy is also recommended to confirm the condition. Rise in prevalence of psoriasis across the globe, increase in research expenditure in developing countries, high level of unmet clinical needs in patients with psoriasis, surge in awareness about the condition, and favorable reimbursement policies are the major factors projected to drive the global plaque psoriasis treatment market during the forecast period. However, there is no disease modifying treatment available for the conditions and current treatment provides symptomatic relief only. This factor acts as a major restraint of the global plaque psoriasis treatment market.
