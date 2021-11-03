CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neurodiagnostics Market: Growing population of neurological disorders across the globe the market

biospace.com
 3 days ago

Neurodiagnostics or neurodiagnostic tests monitor and record electrical activities of patient’s brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves. The US National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) estimates that approximately one in four individual suffers from diagnosable mental disorder each year. One in seventeen which is approximately 13.6 million people live with serious...

www.biospace.com

baltimorenews.net

Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market to be Driven by the Growing Geriatric Population and People with Disabilities in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
biospace.com

Lupus Nephritis Market: Growing prevalence of lupus nephritis to drive the market

Lupus nephritis refers to the kidney damage caused by the disease lupus erythematosus. Lupus erythematosus is an autoimmune disease where the immune system turns against the body, affecting vital organs. Systemic lupus erythematosus affects the kidneys, joints, skin, and brain and can be fatal. While the primary cause of the disease is unknown, it is expected that factors such as viruses, infections, pollutants, and toxic chemicals, along with family history plays a role in causing the disease. The disease is more common in women compared to men.
biospace.com

ENT Devices Market: Rising prevalence of various ENT disorders to drive the market

Increasing global geriatric population along with rising prevalence of various ear, nose, and throat (ENT) disorders is a major drivers for the global ENT devices market. Products or devices in the global ENT devices market are used for a variety of functions depending on the type of care that is prescribed for the patient. Increasing burden on healthcare industry to reduce expenditure, favorable reimbursement policies in certain developing as well as developed economies, and sizable investments, both by governments and private sector players, for development of healthcare technologies and infrastructure are also some of the key motivators for the global ENT devices market in coming years. Rising demand for cosmetic ENT procedures can also present various lucrative opportunities for the players in the global ENT devices market in near future. However, high cost of devices and high cost of CO2 lasers can hamper the growth of the global ENT devices market in years to come.
biospace.com

Endoscope Cleaning Products Market to Grow by 7.8% CAGR as Healthcare Organizations Explore Novel Ways of Preventing Infection

Automatic Endoscope Reprocessors (AERs) Emerge as Ideal Means for Disinfecting Endoscopes. The latest research by Fact.MR on endoscope cleaning products market offers comprehensive details about the drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends affecting growth of the market through 2031. It also provides in-depth analysis of the market in terms of product type, process type, end-users and region.
biospace.com

Point of Entry Could Explain Long COVID’s Neurological Mayhem

COVID-19 has the uncanny ability to impact nearly every organ of the human body – even after the initial threat has passed, Long COVID is associated with a myriad of debilitating symptoms that can impact patients’ lives for months. According to two new studies, the neurological manifestations may be caused by the virus’s point of entry.
biospace.com

Ophthalmic Optics and Instrument Market: Increase in geriatric population with eye diseases to drive the market

Ophthalmology is a branch of science that is concerned with the physiology, life structures, and infection of the eye. Ophthalmic optics and instruments such as contact lenses, intraocular lenses, spectacles lenses, refractive surgery, etc. are used for the testing and surgery of eye. Due to technological advancement, today ophthalmic optics and instrument play a very vital role in vision restoration of eye in all age people.
biospace.com

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market - Growing Instances of Autoimmune Diseases Drive the Market

Autoimmune disease diagnostics market has gained traction due to growing efforts by several vendors undertaking research activities to discover novel biomarkers. Type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and Addison’s disease are some examples of autoimmune diseases. In these disease conditions, the immune system of an individual mistakenly attacks their own body. Growing instances of autoimmune diseases among worldwide population is fueling the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnostics market.
biospace.com

Augmented Reality Test Diagnoses and Tracks Alzheimer’s for Early Intervention

Altoida CEO Travis Bond/Courtesy Altoida Inc. Diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease today may require painful and expensive procedures, such as a spinal tap to remove cerebral spinal fluid or a PET scan that costs between $5,000 and $10,000 (for which Medicare does not pay). A technology platform and Alzheimer’s diagnostic being developed by precision neurology company Altoida Inc. has the potential to eliminate all that.
biospace.com

Retrievable Stents Market | Latest Trends and Future Scope Analysis Report

Retrievable stents are class II medical devices which are used to remove the blood clot from the artery. These devices are used along with a catheter to remove the blood clot of the artery of the brain. Retrievable stents have reduced the time taken for revascularization along with complete clot resolution resulting in improved patient outcome. A wide variety of retrievable stent size available in the market and each retrievable stents has varied in term of properties, such flexibility, radial force and deliverability which may ultimately affect the patient outcome during the surgical procedures. Retrievable stent with higher radial force is desired for the proximal and atherosclerotic modifies vessels. The Lazarus effect cover is one of such technology in the pipeline of retrievable stent market. Attempts are also being made to use a combination of retrievable stent and large bore aspiration catheter together called ‘Solumbra’
biospace.com

Lipid Panel Test Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2023

Lipid panel test (LPT) or total lipid profile enables diagnosis of lipid disorders along with risk for CHDs. There is a high correlation between coronary heart diseases (CHD) with abnormal lipid levels. The test provides value for serum lipids such as total cholesterol, TG, HDL cholesterol, and VLDL.LPT market includes diagnostic services along with equipment and consumables such as analyzers, integrated systems, and lipid profile cassettes.
biospace.com

Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market: The TNF-α inhibitors segment dominated the market

Plaque psoriasis is the most common type of psoriasis and accounts for 80% to 90% cases of total psoriasis. Plaque psoriasis is an autoimmune condition, wherein thick, red patches appear on the skin. These plaques commonly appear on the knees, scalp, and elbows; however, these can also appear on other body part. These are itchy, painful, and can bleed. The exact cause of plaque psoriasis is unknown. The triggers of psoriasis include infections, severe sunburns, stress, smoking, alcohol consumption, obesity, dry skin, and certain medications. The common symptoms of plaque psoriasis include itching, pain, stinging sensation, and skin tightness. Diagnosis of plaque psoriasis is usually done with thorough skin examination. Occasionally, biopsy is also recommended to confirm the condition. Rise in prevalence of psoriasis across the globe, increase in research expenditure in developing countries, high level of unmet clinical needs in patients with psoriasis, surge in awareness about the condition, and favorable reimbursement policies are the major factors projected to drive the global plaque psoriasis treatment market during the forecast period. However, there is no disease modifying treatment available for the conditions and current treatment provides symptomatic relief only. This factor acts as a major restraint of the global plaque psoriasis treatment market.
biospace.com

Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market Post-Pandemic Survey Report | TMR Research

TMR Research has rich experience in developing state-of-the-art reports for a wide array of markets and sectors. The brilliance of the experts at TMR Research and their alacrity to conduct thorough research and create phenomenal reports makes TMR Research better than others. The mindfulness meditation apps market is set to...
biospace.com

Blue Biotechnology Market: Increase in the adoption of biological products to drive the market

Biotechnology utilizes living organisms or parts of living organisms and biological systems to create or develop different products. Biotechnology is used in applications such as developing vaccines, developing new sources of biofuel, beer brewing, anti-aging cosmetics, and genetic modification of crops. Blue biotechnology is the amalgamation of marine and aquatic organisms with technology to produce a new source of energy, for the extraction of new active ingredients, to develop new drugs, or to increase seafood safety and its production. It has the potential to answer all the problems related to food demands, human health, and environmental concerns. Blue biotechnology will help in increasing sustainability of production and enhancing animal welfare through the use of zero-waste recirculation, preventive therapeutic measures, and changes in food supply. Blue biotechnology has wide applications in the field of health care and life sciences. It is helpful in the diagnosis of diseases through microbial testing of microorganisms. For decades, humans have been extracting substances from sponges, which have been used in applications such as the treatment for the AIDS virus. Since the 19th century, cod liver oil has been used as a supplement. Algae has been used in cosmetic products. For instance, a company makes a cosmetic known as ‘Sugar kelp’. Companies are growing, harvesting, and fermenting algae to extract minerals, sugars, and iodine and to create products such as facial and body care products and perfumes.
biospace.com

Radiology Information Systems Market: Rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer and bone disorders to drive the market

Radiology information systems (RIS) are a part of electronic health record systems and track a patient’s utilization of radiology services throughout a treatment procedure. These days, RIS utilize a software suite, with digitization of the process helping ensure accuracy and minimizing data loss due to manual errors. As a part of hospital information systems, RIS have immensely grown in importance in the last few years and have now become full-fledged components of the overall healthcare industry.
biospace.com

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market to Witness Significant Growth Owing to Rise in Geriatric Population

Inventive technologies and cutting-edge research have led to the development of several innovative magnetic resonance imaging equipment, helping patients live healthier and longer lives. Magnetic resonance imaging or MRI is an advanced diagnostic technology for obtaining information from the interior of the body. Magnetic resonance imaging is also used in the industry for additional technical purposes. Main advantage of magnetic resonance imaging is that it can create 3D images of the object or patient under study without hurting the patient in any way and without using any ionizing radiation.
biospace.com

Health Insurance Exchange Market Report | Know the Growth Parameters Influencing the Industry

A market for various insurance offerings to be pooled and presented to the public for possible cover against illnesses, health insurance exchange is a crucial enabler of better healthcare outcomes. It can either be privately held or regulated by the appropriate authorities. Government regulated exchanges have the usual benefits of safety and security of purpose, but offer less benefits and are slightly less lucrative than privately run exchanges.
biospace.com

Advanced Visualization Market: Rising incidences of obesity to drive the market

Some of the key factors likely to drive the global advanced visualization market over the projected period is the rising incidences of obesity, growing elderly population, fast urbanization, changing lifestyle, bad eating habits, and increase in the incidence of chronic illness combined with enhanced visualization tools in disease diagnostics. In...
biospace.com

Polycystic Kidney Disease Treatment Market: The blood test segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Polycystic kidney disease (PKD) is a genetic disease that affects the kidneys and other organs by causing uncontrolled growth of cysts in the kidney, eventually leading to kidney failure. Cysts are filled with fluid that grow inside the kidneys, causing them to become enlarged and interfere with their ability to filter waste products from the blood. PKD can cause chronic kidney disease, which could lead to kidney failure or end-stage renal disease. The two primary types of PKD are autosomal dominant PKD and autosomal recessive PKD. These two forms of PKDs are distinguished by the usual age of onset and the pattern in which it is passed through families. According to the PKD Foundation, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease affects more than 600,000 people in the U.S. and 12.4 million people globally. Autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease is a rare form of the disease that occurs in 1 in 20,000 children across the world.
biospace.com

ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market: Rise in prevalence of orthopedic diseases to drive the market

ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global ACL reconstruction procedures market was valued at US$ 6.8 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction procedure is a surgery used for replacement or repair of torn anterior cruciate ligament caused due to sports injuries. ACL is an important soft tissue structure present in the middle of the knee that connects femur to the tibia in the knee. ACL reconstruction surgery procedure involves replacement of torn ligament with tissue graft, which is similar to ACL.
biospace.com

Proton Therapy Market: Rise in prevalence of cancer patients to drive the market

Proton therapy is a technologically advanced form of radiation treatment that can deliver required doses of radiation. It takes just minutes to deliver a high level of radiation in a number of treatment sessions. Proton therapy uses accelerated subatomic particles called protons to send a high level of energy directly to the tumor site through a magnetically-guided beam. In proton therapy, particles of proton are accelerated to about two-thirds the speed of light, or more than 100,000 miles per second, to destroy cancer cells. Proton therapy differs from traditional radiation therapy in the way energy is delivered to a patient. Advantages of proton therapy are lower risk of treatment induced disorders, better quality of life during and after treatment, precise dose delivery, and fewer side effects than intensity modulated radiotherapy (IMRT). Proton therapy is effective for both adult and pediatric patients. The two types of proton delivery systems are pencil beam scanning and passive scattering. Pencil beam scanning employs 3D images to determine the tumor's exact location, allowing therapy delivery to that precise shape, size, and depth. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide and cancer deaths are expected to continue to rise to over 13.1 million by 2030.
