Neurodiagnostics Market: Growing population of neurological disorders across the globe the market

Biotechnology utilizes living organisms or parts of living organisms and biological systems to create or develop different products. Biotechnology is used in applications such as developing vaccines, developing new sources of biofuel, beer brewing, anti-aging cosmetics, and genetic modification of crops. Blue biotechnology is the amalgamation of marine and aquatic organisms with technology to produce a new source of energy, for the extraction of new active ingredients, to develop new drugs, or to increase seafood safety and its production. It has the potential to answer all the problems related to food demands, human health, and environmental concerns. Blue biotechnology will help in increasing sustainability of production and enhancing animal welfare through the use of zero-waste recirculation, preventive therapeutic measures, and changes in food supply. Blue biotechnology has wide applications in the field of health care and life sciences. It is helpful in the diagnosis of diseases through microbial testing of microorganisms. For decades, humans have been extracting substances from sponges, which have been used in applications such as the treatment for the AIDS virus. Since the 19th century, cod liver oil has been used as a supplement. Algae has been used in cosmetic products. For instance, a company makes a cosmetic known as ‘Sugar kelp’. Companies are growing, harvesting, and fermenting algae to extract minerals, sugars, and iodine and to create products such as facial and body care products and perfumes.

