NBA

What else did they ask for? Not like Wiseman was the big prize they were after.

Warriors World
 4 days ago

In Reply to: If his value was low, why did philly want him included in the trade for Simmons? posted by Dunk_on_you on 2021-11-02 15:55:54. This post isn't directed at you, because I have 0 interest in talking ball with you.. But my opinion...

forums.warriorsworld.net

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
Video: Purdue pulled off the most ridiculous trick play against Michigan State

The Purdue Boilermakers bolstered their upset bid against Michigan State on Saturday with one of the wilder trick plays you’ll see. Leading 14-7 in the second quarter, Purdue went deep into the playbook and went with a double lateral screen pass to wide receiver Jackson Anthrop. To say it was complex and required perfect timing to work would be an understatement. Not only did it work, but it turned into a 39-yard touchdown.
Arizona State Radio Broadcaster Jordan Simone Fired After Criticizing Herm Edwards on a Podcast

Four years into the Herm Edwards era at Arizona State and the Sun Devils have not turned into a national power. Sitting at 5-3 this season, the program is 22-16 during Edwards' tenure. Earlier this week ASU broadcaster and former player Jordan Simone appeared on the Speak of the Devils podcast and criticized Edwards, saying it just wasn't working and that the players were being "coached so poorly." Simone was fired the next day.
NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Ben Simmons News

On Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the latest on the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia. According to Woj’s new report, the 76ers fined Simmons $360,000 for missing Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. The team reportedly plans to keep fining Simmons “until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations.”
Hassan Whiteside drops shocking Miami Heat, Dwyane Wade truth bomb

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside has opened up about his relationship with Dwyane Wade and his former Miami Heat teammates. More than two years since parting ways with the Miami Heat, Hassan Whiteside, who signed a one year veteran deal with the Jazz this past offseason, faced his former team Sunday at the FTX Arena.
Ben Simmons Flexes on the Haters with New $2 Million Porsche

Ben Simmons has become one of the most polarizing players in the NBA. After a lacklustre performance in last season’s playoffs, the former number one draft pick has been criticised by teammates, coaches and pundits across the league. Feeling thrown under the bus, the Australian went to war with his Philadelphia 76ers front office, demanding to be traded anywhere else. Unfortunately, zero transfer deals have transpired, and Ben has yet to set foot on the court. So what does a 25-year-old multi-millionaire do with all the free time in the world? Shopping. And while his jump shot may be broken, Simmons has been making it rain on the roads, recently purchasing a rare $2 million Porsche 918 Spyder.
If his value was low, why did philly want him included in the trade for Simmons?

In Reply to: This is ridiculous. First, his trade value was very low because he was hurt and played badly posted by Earl j. Slick on 2021-11-02 15:31:25. This post isn't directed at you, because I have 0 interest in talking ball with you.. But my opinion Cpt Hindsight 2021-11-02 12:57:45 (103 views)
Jfc, there's no way you're older than 15

In Reply to: The return of Wiseman will bring the death of two people. One plays for warriors and another post on posted by Dunk_on_you on 2021-11-02 12:44:51. This post isn't directed at you, because I have 0 interest in talking ball with you.. But my opinion Cpt Hindsight 2021-11-02 12:57:45 (102 views)
They didn't.

In Reply to: If his value was low, why did philly want him included in the trade for Simmons? posted by Dunk_on_you on 2021-11-02 15:55:54. This post isn't directed at you, because I have 0 interest in talking ball with you.. But my opinion Cpt Hindsight 2021-11-02 12:57:45 (103 views)
What did Tommy Lloyd say after Eastern New Mexico?

Arizona defeated Eastern New Mexico 96-50 Monday night at McKale and the offensive tempo was apparent from the start of the game. “It was good for the most part,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “I think there are some things to clean up. We’re a movement based team in transition and in half court. In half court we got a little bit stagnant for stretches and we’ll get back to refocusing on ways we can move and things of that nature this week and hopefully we have another good week of growth in us.”
