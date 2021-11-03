CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coagulation Analyzer Market | Expansive Coverage on the Latest Developments in the Market

biospace.com
 3 days ago

The global coagulation analyzer market is expected to display double-digit growth rate in the near future. The market comprises several products that are utilized by hospitals, clinical laboratories, patient self-testing centers, and others. The global market for coagulation analyzer can be analyzed by product, technology, test type, end-use, and...

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

US Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Report | Know the Post-Pandemic Scenario of the Industry

Growing worldwide population living with numerous disease conditions is projected to stimulate fabulous demand opportunities in the US therapeutic plasma exchange market during 2019–2029. Upcoming research report from TMRR highlights that the market for US therapeutic plasma exchange will expand at rapid pace on the back of ongoing technological advancements in the healthcare sector.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

COVID-19 Detection Kits Market Survey Report with Detailed Study Analysis

In recent months, there is a striking increase in the spread of COVID-19 infection in all worldwide locations. As a result, there is remarkable increase in the number of tests performed for the detection of COVID-19. Vendors operating in the COVID-19 detection kits are experiencing burgeoning demand avenues from all across the world. This scenario shows that the global COVID-19 detection kits market will gain striking amount of money in the form of revenues during the assessment period of 2019 to 2029.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market to Witness Significant Growth Owing to Rise in Geriatric Population

Inventive technologies and cutting-edge research have led to the development of several innovative magnetic resonance imaging equipment, helping patients live healthier and longer lives. Magnetic resonance imaging or MRI is an advanced diagnostic technology for obtaining information from the interior of the body. Magnetic resonance imaging is also used in the industry for additional technical purposes. Main advantage of magnetic resonance imaging is that it can create 3D images of the object or patient under study without hurting the patient in any way and without using any ionizing radiation.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Heart Valve Devices Market: Mechanical Heart Valve Devices to Observe Promising Growth in Developing Economies

The incidence of heart diseases is growing at a rapid pace around the world. The World health Organization (WHO) states cardiovascular diseases as the leading cause of death across the globe. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey also mentions heart disease as the number one cause of death in the U.S. One in every four deaths is caused due to heart diseases in the U.S. These statistics highlight the growing problem of heart diseases. To put a lid on these on the increasing cases, heart valve devices are necessary. Hence, based on these aspects, the heart valve devices market will observe extensive growth during the forecast period of 2017-2025.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Clinical Decision Support System Market: Drug Database and Diagnostic Decision Segment to Continue Dominating Market

The global clinical decision support system market is rising with rule based expert system, funding from societies for improving point of care, and increasing primary healthcare support across the globe is expected to drive the growth of market. The global clinical decision support system market was valued over US$ 523.8 Mn in 2016 and is projected to witness cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 11% from 2017 to 2025 to surpass the value of US$ 1,318.4 Mn by 2025. The global market is witnessing relatively higher growth owing to increasing digitization of medical practices, high healthcare IT budgets and rise in demand for chair time optimization in developed markets.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Clinical Workflow Solutions Market | Exclusive Report on the Latest Trends and Opportunities in the Market

The clinical workflow solutions market has been anticipated to experience significant growth avenues in the forthcoming years. This increasing market growth is due to increasing efforts in the healthcare system to provide better quality care. Further, treatment regimens, budget restraints, diminishing resources, and the aging population are some of the key drivers to fuel demand opportunities for quality care. Thus increasing demand for patient-centered care and improved clinician productivity are likely to boost demand opportunities in the clinical workflow solutions market.
SOFTWARE
biospace.com

Diabetes Associated Ophthalmic Treatment Market: Growing incidence of dry eye syndrome in patients with diabetes to drive the market

Diabetes Associated Ophthalmic Treatment Market: Evolution. Diabetes-related eye diseases have attracted enormous attention of the healthcare community at large and primary care providers engaged in classification, diagnosis, and treatment. The global burden of diabetes - economic, social, and health-related - is alarming and continues to grow. It has over the past decades grown unabated in young people and the elderly populations in several developing and developed countries. Key ocular complications include diabetic retinopathy (DR), diabetic cataracts, and dry eye syndrome (DES).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

In Vitro Diagnostics Market Scope Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2025

The healthcare industry is in compelling need of excellent growth in different domains. There is a crucial requirement for effective diagnostic to cure life-threatening diseases. So, the healthcare professionals are looking for buoyant diagnostic technologies to ensure effective medical treatment. It leads to the development in the in vitro diagnostics market. Effective medical treatment through the early-stage diagnosis of ailments substantiates the importance of different diagnostic facilities. They are effectively used for the examination of human specimens such as tissues, blood, and some other fluids to detect medical conditions, any infection, and diagnosis of diseases. Further, the opening of new diagnostic centers across different regions is also fueling the in vitro diagnostic market. It is estimated that the in vitro market will rise to US$89862.2 Mn by the end of 2025. The valuation was pegged at US$55000 Mn value in 2016. The in vitro diagnostic market will clock compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.60% from 2017 to 2025. The constantly developing medical and healthcare industries are serving as a launch pad to boost the in vitro diagnostics market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Vaccine Storage and Packaging Market: Increasing Awareness Regarding the Early Disease Prevention to Drive the Market

Rising government assistance for clinical trials and research is expected to boost demand in the global Vaccine Storage Equipment Market in near future. Furthermore, rising frequency of infectious diseases such as Covid-19, increased government attention on vaccination programmes, and technical advancements in storage equipment are further expected to drive demand in the market. Increased research and development spending on biotechnological sectors for vaccine research, as well as an increase in the number of pharmaceutical retailers, are projected to create abundant revenue opportunities for the industry in the years to come. Increased research on vaccines has gathered immense momentum on the backdrop of outbreak of Covid-19.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Healthcare Cyber Security Market | Increasing adoption of Cloud-based Solutions Drive the Growth

The healthcare cyber security market has been anticipated to experience significant growth avenues in the upcoming years. This increasing market growth is on the back of various crucial factors. Rising security and privacy concerns, increasing cyberattacks, and higher adoption of different advanced security solutions are some of the prominent factors to drive growth opportunities in the market. Further, rising incidents of data breaches in the healthcare industry have been predicted to fuel demand opportunities in the market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Body Sensor Market: In-depth Insights, Revenue Details, Regional Analysis by 2022

The increased health consciousness among people leads to the demand for smart devices to monitor their health records. The smart IoT infused wearables are adding value to the expansion in the body sensor market. These smart devices are used as clinical gadgets for continuous monitoring of pressure, temperature, and other wellbeing parameters. The increasing application of wearable gadgets alerts individuals to take precautionary actions and maintain a healthy lifestyle. It results in a decreased number of emergency clinical visits. The wearable body sensor market is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. The anticipated market worth of wearables is US$ 62.0 Mn. By 2022. The segment provides an annual growth of US$ 7.8 Mn. during the forecast period. This growth rate is bigger than various other segments.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Allergy Treatment Market: Presence of Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure Propels North America at the Forefront of Growth

An allergy refers to a condition that is caused due to hypersensitivity of the human immune system to some harmless materials. These substances are known as allergens in the environment. The global allergy treatment market is likely to be driven by the growing need to meet the huge unmet demand in developing parts of the world and rising prevalence of asthma.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Bolivar Commercial

DOT High Pressure Cylinders Market Investigation & Development Trends Analyzed till 2027

The report titled “DOT High Pressure Cylinders Market” offers a primary overview of the DOT High Pressure Cylinders industry covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure. The quantitative and qualitative analysis is provided for the global DOT High Pressure Cylinders market considering competitive landscape, development trends, and key critical success factors (CSFs) prevailing in the DOT High Pressure Cylinders industry.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Anti-Cathepsin B Market | Know the prominent factors that will help in reshaping the market growth

Cathepsin B is an important mediator of inflammation and programmed cell death in individual cells. It has a role in inducing cell dissolution and recycling of cellular organelles. This organic molecule has been implicated in various cancers and other chronic conditions like Alzheimer's disease and seizures, being primarily involved in the diminution of memory with progress of disease. Anti-Cathepsin B molecules are antibodies against Cathepsin B, programmed to tackle these molecules. Likewise, Anti-Cathepsin B therapy is directed towards stemming the progress of chronic disease conditions.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Health Insurance Exchange Market Report | Know the Growth Parameters Influencing the Industry

A market for various insurance offerings to be pooled and presented to the public for possible cover against illnesses, health insurance exchange is a crucial enabler of better healthcare outcomes. It can either be privately held or regulated by the appropriate authorities. Government regulated exchanges have the usual benefits of safety and security of purpose, but offer less benefits and are slightly less lucrative than privately run exchanges.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Radiology Information Systems Market: Rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer and bone disorders to drive the market

Radiology information systems (RIS) are a part of electronic health record systems and track a patient’s utilization of radiology services throughout a treatment procedure. These days, RIS utilize a software suite, with digitization of the process helping ensure accuracy and minimizing data loss due to manual errors. As a part of hospital information systems, RIS have immensely grown in importance in the last few years and have now become full-fledged components of the overall healthcare industry.
CANCER
invezz.com

Aleph.im launches Serum Markets to better analyze huge data volumes

Projects can connect to Project Serum’s data using aleph.im’s technology. Serum features a fully on-chain central limit order book that provides liquidity to traders. Anyone can use aleph.im’s open API and GraphQL to populate the latest trades on Serum. Aleph.im, a decentralized indexing provider and cross-blockchain computing network, has launched...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Government Push to Research and Development will Encourage Neurointerventional Devices Market Growth at CAGR of 8%

Neurointerventional Devices Market to Grow by 2.1x as Market Players Emphasize Novel Product Launches. The global neurointerventional devices market report offers in depth analysis of factors enabling growth across various key segments in terms of product, end user, and application. The report also examines winning strategies adopted by the market players to gain competitive edge.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Proton Therapy Market: Rise in prevalence of cancer patients to drive the market

Proton therapy is a technologically advanced form of radiation treatment that can deliver required doses of radiation. It takes just minutes to deliver a high level of radiation in a number of treatment sessions. Proton therapy uses accelerated subatomic particles called protons to send a high level of energy directly to the tumor site through a magnetically-guided beam. In proton therapy, particles of proton are accelerated to about two-thirds the speed of light, or more than 100,000 miles per second, to destroy cancer cells. Proton therapy differs from traditional radiation therapy in the way energy is delivered to a patient. Advantages of proton therapy are lower risk of treatment induced disorders, better quality of life during and after treatment, precise dose delivery, and fewer side effects than intensity modulated radiotherapy (IMRT). Proton therapy is effective for both adult and pediatric patients. The two types of proton delivery systems are pencil beam scanning and passive scattering. Pencil beam scanning employs 3D images to determine the tumor's exact location, allowing therapy delivery to that precise shape, size, and depth. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide and cancer deaths are expected to continue to rise to over 13.1 million by 2030.
CANCER

