CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

How the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Works

By Hugo Britt
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Recent news headlines warn that global supply chains are...

www.thomasnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWO News

Supply Chain Fix Will Take Time

Supply chain issues are challenging the agricultural sector, and farmers and ranchers hoping for quick solutions may be out of luck. DTN says a House Ag Committee hearing focused on transportation problems that are slowing the export of goods and commodities across the U.S. and the world. The Associated Press reports a significant backlog of ships entering U.S. waters out west and fewer ships making a voyage back across the ocean as a big reason that U.S. exports have slowed down. Gregg Doud, a former USTR Chief Ag Trade Negotiator, says the logistical problems aren’t going to get solved soon. “So much of the U.S. ag exports are in containers, so the lack of containers heading back across the ocean is significant,” Doud says. “80 percent of what leaves the Port of Tacoma, Washington, goes out on backhaul or as agricultural products to Asia. Right now, the shipping industry would much rather speed up the process and get those empty containers back to Asia without reloading first.” Ted McKinney, a former USDA Undersecretary, says COVID played a big part in the problem but not the only one. “When China can order empty containers to come back and then pay for it, I’ll bet you the industry isn’t the one that’s paying the bill for the empty containers to return,” McKinney says.
AGRICULTURE
californiaagtoday.com

Supply Chain Help Needed Now!

Congressman David G. Valadao Calls on Secretary Buttigieg to Help Alleviate Supply Chain Congestion. Congressman David G. Valadao and 10 of his colleagues co-sponsored Representative Tracey Mann’s legislation, the Truckers Responding At National Shipping Ports Overcoming Retail Turmoil (TRANSPORT) Act. This legislation would require the Secretary of Transportation to relieve congested ports during either a national state of emergency or when ports are congested by 50 percent or more.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

How supply chain crisis may impact holidays

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
CBS Seattle

Supply Chain Issues: ‘There Really Are Problems Everywhere,’ Even For Small Companies

(CBS Baltimore) — Why are store shelves always half empty? Why do deliveries take so much longer than they used to? Why is everything more expensive lately? The short answer is supply chain issues. The long answer, explaining the various problems affecting the global network that transports goods from producers to your door in 2021, is not that simple. It goes without saying that the once-in-a-lifetime COVID pandemic has exacerbated existing problems. That includes a shortage of workers along the path that products take from the factory to consumers, creating multiple bottlenecks in a system that depends on timeliness to function....
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generic Drugs#Teva Pharmaceuticals#Manufacturing Plants#Pharmaceutical Industry#Api#Novartis#Bristol Meyers Squibb
KTLA

Pfizer says new COVID-19 antiviral pill cut hospital, death risk by 90%

Pfizer Inc. said Friday that its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in high-risk adults, as the drugmaker joined the race for an easy-to-use medication to treat the coronavirus. Currently most COVID-19 treatments require an IV or injection. Competitor Merck’s COVID-19 pill is already under review at […]
INDUSTRY
ZDNet

3D printing vendors poised to benefit long term from supply chain disruptions

Supply chain woes are a headache for multiple industries, and the tech sector is no different amid semiconductor and component shortages and logistics disasters. The one exception may be 3D printing companies, which may actually benefit from supply chain challenges. Stratasys' third-quarter earnings report hinted at an inflection point for...
TECHNOLOGY
The Motley Fool

Should 3M Shareholders Be Concerned About Supply Chain Disruptions?

3M (NYSE:MMM) is a highly diversified manufacturing company. Its portfolio ranges from consumer goods and healthcare products to industrials and electronics. However, the pandemic set in motion a series of events that have disrupted global supply chains, potentially creating a headwind for 3M's business. In this Backstage Pass video, recorded...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
MySanAntonio

Canada Goose CEO says supply chain is healthy

Parka maker Canada Goose posted better-than-expected earnings for the quarter that ended Sept. 26 and raised projections for the full year. Supply-chain bottlenecks that are slowing the global economy aren't affecting Canada Goose, CEO Dani Reiss said in an interview. The company has "all the finished goods and all the raw materials that we need to satisfy all of demand for this year" and enough to make inventory for next year, he said.
BUSINESS
WKRG

How to shop with confidence during a supply chain shortage

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Could a supply chain shortage affect your holiday shopping?. The good news is that the holiday season is just around the corner. The bad news is that pandemic-related supply chain shortages are not likely to improve in the near future. In fact, many experts are forecasting that popular seasonal and holiday items like decorations, toys and tech may be in short supply this year.
SHOPPING
Forbes

Who Is In Control Of The Global Supply Chain?

Dr. Cyrus Hadavi is the CEO of Adexa, a leading AI-powered supply chain planning company with Fortune class clients in five continents. Look around your household and try to name a product that either does not use semiconductors or that is not produced with items that use semiconductors. Your car, smartphone, furniture, A/V systems and even your food and flowers benefit from semiconductor technology — by way of devices that monitor their growth and quality, as well as packaging and distributing. A few exceptions are your art pieces, imported rugs and home-grown vegetables. But even those are transported in vehicles equipped with semiconductor technology.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Disruption In Action: How To Repair A Broken Supply Chain

The global supply chain is a mess. Costs are skyrocketing, along with delays and warnings to consumers to do their Christmas shopping ASAP. How can technology help? In this panel, the founders of two Disruptor 50 logistics companies talk about the short-term pain, the long-term opportunities, and what it will take to put the broken supply chain back together.
ECONOMY
greenhousegrower.com

United Fresh and Produce Groups Issue Joint Statement on Supply Chain Disruptions

This week, the House Agriculture Committee held a hearing on the challenges facing the entire agricultural supply chain. As part of the hearing, a joint statement representing North American fresh produce organizations was submitted for the record. The statement urges immediate government action to address significant ongoing supply chain disruptions with impacts to food systems, economies, and ultimately individuals and families worldwide.
AGRICULTURE
FOXBusiness

Supply chain crisis triggers a 'renaissance of American manufacturing'

U.S.-based companies are ramping up production at home in order to avoid the global supply chain crisis. Origin USA CEO Pete Roberts told FOX Business’ Lydia Hu Thursday that U.S. manufacturers are seeing a "renaissance." "Everything we do here is built off of that American supply chain, which is essential...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Q&A: Supply chain challenges creating a ‘complicated mess’

The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. Jake Medwell, founding partner at 8VC, and Loren A. Smith Jr., president of Skyline Policy Risk Group, discuss key industry topics for this regular quarterly Q&A exclusively on FreightWaves.
SOFTWARE
NECN

Why Young Consumers Are More Affected by Supply Chain Shortages

Coping with the supply chain shortage, seen at grocery stores, car dealerships and more, has become a part of life in the pandemic. And even though we're approaching our third calendar year with COVID, the 2021 shortages are showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, this holiday shopping season is expected to be a challenging one, due to shortages coming in the future.
Business Insider

Yes, the supply chain is an issue. No, it's not going to ruin Christmas.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Port backlogs, high gas prices, and more issues will affect the holiday shopping season this year. You should plan to buy your gifts and holiday decor as early as possible to avoid stock issues and shipping delays. If...
RETAIL
newfoodmagazine.com

How food producers can decarbonise and shorten their supply chains

Dominie Fearn, Founder of the Wild Hare Group, a sustainable food producer, looks at how food producers can decarbonise and shorten their supply chains through supporting local British farms and adopting carbon tracking technology. In the build-up to the much-anticipated COP26 global climate summit and as the conference plays out...
AGRICULTURE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

The Best Supply Chain Managers Have These Traits in Common

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. “A supply chain manager must wear many different hats, and...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy