CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Pharmaceutical Spray Drying Market: The excipient production segment dominated the market

biospace.com
 3 days ago

Spray drying is a drying technique used in the pharmaceutical industry to produce dry or coarse powder from liquid or slurry. It is usually used in the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), the active ingredients in drugs. The spray drying process mainly consist of three phases. The first phase is...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
coleofduty.com

How Acoustic Insulation Market Will Dominate In Coming Years? Report Covering Products, Financial Information, Developments, Swot Analysis And Strategies | UpMarketResearch

A new research study has been presented by UpMarketResearch.com offering a comprehensive analysis on the Global Acoustic Insulation Market where user can benefit from the complete market research report with all the required useful information about this market. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. The report discusses all major market aspects with expert opinion on current market status along with historic data. This market report is a detailed study on the growth, investment opportunities, market statistics, growing competition analysis, major key players, industry facts, important figures, sales, prices, revenues, gross margins, market shares, business strategies, top regions, demand, and developments.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Vaccine Storage and Packaging Market: Increasing Awareness Regarding the Early Disease Prevention to Drive the Market

Rising government assistance for clinical trials and research is expected to boost demand in the global Vaccine Storage Equipment Market in near future. Furthermore, rising frequency of infectious diseases such as Covid-19, increased government attention on vaccination programmes, and technical advancements in storage equipment are further expected to drive demand in the market. Increased research and development spending on biotechnological sectors for vaccine research, as well as an increase in the number of pharmaceutical retailers, are projected to create abundant revenue opportunities for the industry in the years to come. Increased research on vaccines has gathered immense momentum on the backdrop of outbreak of Covid-19.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Allergy Treatment Market: Presence of Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure Propels North America at the Forefront of Growth

An allergy refers to a condition that is caused due to hypersensitivity of the human immune system to some harmless materials. These substances are known as allergens in the environment. The global allergy treatment market is likely to be driven by the growing need to meet the huge unmet demand in developing parts of the world and rising prevalence of asthma.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Novartis Ag#Excipient#Market Segment
biospace.com

In Vitro Diagnostics Market Scope Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2025

The healthcare industry is in compelling need of excellent growth in different domains. There is a crucial requirement for effective diagnostic to cure life-threatening diseases. So, the healthcare professionals are looking for buoyant diagnostic technologies to ensure effective medical treatment. It leads to the development in the in vitro diagnostics market. Effective medical treatment through the early-stage diagnosis of ailments substantiates the importance of different diagnostic facilities. They are effectively used for the examination of human specimens such as tissues, blood, and some other fluids to detect medical conditions, any infection, and diagnosis of diseases. Further, the opening of new diagnostic centers across different regions is also fueling the in vitro diagnostic market. It is estimated that the in vitro market will rise to US$89862.2 Mn by the end of 2025. The valuation was pegged at US$55000 Mn value in 2016. The in vitro diagnostic market will clock compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.60% from 2017 to 2025. The constantly developing medical and healthcare industries are serving as a launch pad to boost the in vitro diagnostics market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market to Witness Significant Growth Owing to Rise in Geriatric Population

Inventive technologies and cutting-edge research have led to the development of several innovative magnetic resonance imaging equipment, helping patients live healthier and longer lives. Magnetic resonance imaging or MRI is an advanced diagnostic technology for obtaining information from the interior of the body. Magnetic resonance imaging is also used in the industry for additional technical purposes. Main advantage of magnetic resonance imaging is that it can create 3D images of the object or patient under study without hurting the patient in any way and without using any ionizing radiation.
MARKETS
dvrplayground.com

Direct to Consumer Pharmaceutical Advertising DTCPA Market 2021 Top Growing Companies Analysis and Segmentation Outlook till 2028| HARVARD POLITICAL REVIEW, MDedge, FDA

The report on the Direct to Consumer Pharmaceutical Advertising DTCPA market provides the definition, overview, size analysis, market share analysis, Breakdown Data by Type, application, quantitative and qualitative analysis, major players, and regional graphs. The Global Direct to Consumer Pharmaceutical Advertising DTCPA market from 2021 to 2028 study focuses on...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Aragen expects to ride wave of US biotech growth in 2022 – influx of discovery capital is surging demand for CDMO services

Company plans wide ranging investments and expansions to keep pace with demand driven by macro-changes and diversifying client base. California (USA) & Hyderabad (India), 04 November 2021: Aragen Life Sciences (formerly, GVK BIO), a leading partner offering R&D and Manufacturing solutions (CRO/CDMO) for life sciences industries worldwide, expects high teens growth in 2022, with NCE development and manufacturing business growing at circa 40% year-on-year.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
biospace.com

Body Sensor Market: In-depth Insights, Revenue Details, Regional Analysis by 2022

The increased health consciousness among people leads to the demand for smart devices to monitor their health records. The smart IoT infused wearables are adding value to the expansion in the body sensor market. These smart devices are used as clinical gadgets for continuous monitoring of pressure, temperature, and other wellbeing parameters. The increasing application of wearable gadgets alerts individuals to take precautionary actions and maintain a healthy lifestyle. It results in a decreased number of emergency clinical visits. The wearable body sensor market is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. The anticipated market worth of wearables is US$ 62.0 Mn. By 2022. The segment provides an annual growth of US$ 7.8 Mn. during the forecast period. This growth rate is bigger than various other segments.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Clinical Workflow Solutions Market | Exclusive Report on the Latest Trends and Opportunities in the Market

The clinical workflow solutions market has been anticipated to experience significant growth avenues in the forthcoming years. This increasing market growth is due to increasing efforts in the healthcare system to provide better quality care. Further, treatment regimens, budget restraints, diminishing resources, and the aging population are some of the key drivers to fuel demand opportunities for quality care. Thus increasing demand for patient-centered care and improved clinician productivity are likely to boost demand opportunities in the clinical workflow solutions market.
SOFTWARE
The Independent

Moderna lowers forecast for 2021 COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

Moderna is scaling back expectations for the number of COVID-19 vaccine deliveries it expects to make this year and the revenue it will record from them.The drugmaker said Thursday that longer delivery lead times for exports and a temporary impact from expanding its fill-finish capacity may shift some deliveries to early 2022. The company now expects full-year, 2021 product sales of between $15 billion and $18 billion.That’s down from a prediction for $20 billion in sales that it made in August.Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is the only product the drugmaker has on the market. It brought in $4.81 billion in sales...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Government Push to Research and Development will Encourage Neurointerventional Devices Market Growth at CAGR of 8%

Neurointerventional Devices Market to Grow by 2.1x as Market Players Emphasize Novel Product Launches. The global neurointerventional devices market report offers in depth analysis of factors enabling growth across various key segments in terms of product, end user, and application. The report also examines winning strategies adopted by the market players to gain competitive edge.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Proton Therapy Market: Rise in prevalence of cancer patients to drive the market

Proton therapy is a technologically advanced form of radiation treatment that can deliver required doses of radiation. It takes just minutes to deliver a high level of radiation in a number of treatment sessions. Proton therapy uses accelerated subatomic particles called protons to send a high level of energy directly to the tumor site through a magnetically-guided beam. In proton therapy, particles of proton are accelerated to about two-thirds the speed of light, or more than 100,000 miles per second, to destroy cancer cells. Proton therapy differs from traditional radiation therapy in the way energy is delivered to a patient. Advantages of proton therapy are lower risk of treatment induced disorders, better quality of life during and after treatment, precise dose delivery, and fewer side effects than intensity modulated radiotherapy (IMRT). Proton therapy is effective for both adult and pediatric patients. The two types of proton delivery systems are pencil beam scanning and passive scattering. Pencil beam scanning employs 3D images to determine the tumor's exact location, allowing therapy delivery to that precise shape, size, and depth. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide and cancer deaths are expected to continue to rise to over 13.1 million by 2030.
CANCER
biospace.com

ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market: Rise in prevalence of orthopedic diseases to drive the market

ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global ACL reconstruction procedures market was valued at US$ 6.8 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction procedure is a surgery used for replacement or repair of torn anterior cruciate ligament caused due to sports injuries. ACL is an important soft tissue structure present in the middle of the knee that connects femur to the tibia in the knee. ACL reconstruction surgery procedure involves replacement of torn ligament with tissue graft, which is similar to ACL.
MARKETS
biospace.com

D-dimer Testing Market Study | Expansive Coverage on the Latest Developments in the Market

The growth of the global d-dimer testing market is ascribed to its high demand across the globe. Shortage of radiological interventions, cost effectiveness, and high accuracy is expected to bolster demand for d-dimer tests over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029. Increasing prevalence of quite high level of d-dimer in the early ages of women owing to the presence of higher burden of related diseases is likely to augur well for the global d-dimer testing market in the years to come.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Ehealth Software and Services Market Detailed Report | Emerging Trends across the Globe

The ehealth software and services market is rising at a stellar pace and is predicted to chart an impressive growth trajectory over the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. Vast rise in incidence of chronic diseases that requires availability of reliable emergency healthcare services is resulting in uptick in demand for ehealth service models. Ehealth services enables healthcare physicians to render healthcare remotely, especially for long-time patients such as elderly people and disabled people with limited mobility, and for follow-up patients.
SOFTWARE
biospace.com

Health Insurance Exchange Market Report | Know the Growth Parameters Influencing the Industry

A market for various insurance offerings to be pooled and presented to the public for possible cover against illnesses, health insurance exchange is a crucial enabler of better healthcare outcomes. It can either be privately held or regulated by the appropriate authorities. Government regulated exchanges have the usual benefits of safety and security of purpose, but offer less benefits and are slightly less lucrative than privately run exchanges.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market Post-Pandemic Survey Report | TMR Research

TMR Research has rich experience in developing state-of-the-art reports for a wide array of markets and sectors. The brilliance of the experts at TMR Research and their alacrity to conduct thorough research and create phenomenal reports makes TMR Research better than others. The mindfulness meditation apps market is set to...
CELL PHONES
biospace.com

Rosacea Therapeutics Market Size to Expand Significantly by the End of 2024

The American Academy of Dermatology states that over 14 million people are currently living with rosacea in the U.S. alone. The Canadian Dermatology Association reports that this chronic skin condition affects over two million people in the country, while the British Skin Foundation finds that more than eight million people in the U.K. suffer from various skin conditions, including rosacea. The rising incidence of this skin disease has greatly boosted the demand for rosacea therapeutics.
SKIN CARE
biospace.com

Polycystic Kidney Disease Treatment Market: The blood test segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Polycystic kidney disease (PKD) is a genetic disease that affects the kidneys and other organs by causing uncontrolled growth of cysts in the kidney, eventually leading to kidney failure. Cysts are filled with fluid that grow inside the kidneys, causing them to become enlarged and interfere with their ability to filter waste products from the blood. PKD can cause chronic kidney disease, which could lead to kidney failure or end-stage renal disease. The two primary types of PKD are autosomal dominant PKD and autosomal recessive PKD. These two forms of PKDs are distinguished by the usual age of onset and the pattern in which it is passed through families. According to the PKD Foundation, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease affects more than 600,000 people in the U.S. and 12.4 million people globally. Autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease is a rare form of the disease that occurs in 1 in 20,000 children across the world.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy