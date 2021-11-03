CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market: The TNF-α inhibitors segment dominated the market

 3 days ago

Plaque psoriasis is the most common type of psoriasis and accounts for 80% to 90% cases of total psoriasis. Plaque psoriasis is an autoimmune condition, wherein thick, red patches appear on the skin. These plaques commonly appear on the knees, scalp, and elbows; however, these can also appear on other body...

biospace.com

Metformin Hydrochloride Market: Metformin HCL Segment to be Highly Promising

Metformin is a biguanide class of antihiperglycemic agent that acts primarily by decreasing endogenous hepatic output of glucose by inhibition of gluconcogenesis. It is a white colored crystalline powder soluble in water, but insoluble in acetone, ether, and chloroform. Metformin hydrochloride is the raw material of finished product metformin hydrochloride...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Telepsychiatry Market: Increase in Demand for Mental Health Treatment to Drive the Market

Telemedicine can be defined as the process of providing healthcare services through technology, primarily through the usage of videoconferencing. Telepsychiatry is a sub-segment of telemedicine, which provides a range of mental health solutions such as therapies, including family therapy, individual therapy, and group therapy; psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and patient education.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Novel inhibitor discovered for B-cell lymphoma treatment

A potent and selective enhancer of zeste homolog 2 (EZH2) inhibitor IHMT-EZH2-115 was recently discovered by researchers led by Prof. Liu Qingsong from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. EZH2 is the enzymatic subunit of polycomb repressive complex...
CANCER
biospace.com

Lentiviral Vectors Market Report | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

Lentiviral vectors find utilization as a medium to make a delivery of foreign genetic material into a separate cell. Making use of a type of retrovirus, a lentivirus, these vectors are produced. Lentivirus comes with long period of incubation and is able to cause infection in both non-dividing as well as dividing cells. These vectors are considered extremely effective vehicles for the purpose of in vivo gene delivery in gene therapies as they are extracted from HIV (human immunodeficiency virus). This factor is likely to trigger development of the global lentiviral vectors market over the tenure of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Lipid Panel Test Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2023

Lipid panel test (LPT) or total lipid profile enables diagnosis of lipid disorders along with risk for CHDs. There is a high correlation between coronary heart diseases (CHD) with abnormal lipid levels. The test provides value for serum lipids such as total cholesterol, TG, HDL cholesterol, and VLDL.LPT market includes diagnostic services along with equipment and consumables such as analyzers, integrated systems, and lipid profile cassettes.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Pharmaceutical Spray Drying Market: The excipient production segment dominated the market

Spray drying is a drying technique used in the pharmaceutical industry to produce dry or coarse powder from liquid or slurry. It is usually used in the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), the active ingredients in drugs. The spray drying process mainly consist of three phases. The first phase is atomization, where liquid feed is turned into small liquid droplets with the help of a nozzle. This is the most critical stage in the process for achieving desired product qualities such as viscosity and particle size. The second stage is drying, where droplets from the nozzle are dried with the help of air heated with natural gas. The last stage involves recovery of powder from the exhaust gas. The advantages of spray drying are speedy drying, versatility, suitability for heat sensitive products, and ease in maintaining quality of products. Expansion in the pharmaceutical market, increased disease prevalence globally, supporting government facilities, technological advancements in the production of drugs, improvement in the stability of products, and increased R&D spending globally are major factors projected to propel the growth of the pharmaceutical spray drying market. According to data published by the statistics portal Statistica, the pharmaceutical industry invested US$ 159 Bn in research and development activities globally in 2016. Initiatives undertaken by the government to commercialize spray drying technologies and increase in the acceptance of spray drying in developing countries are also expected to propel the global pharmaceutical spray drying market over forecast period. However, high costs associated with spray drying are likely to restrain the growth of the pharmaceutical spray drying market. The application of ultrasound technique during atomization and alternatives for selection of controlled environment are some of the latest trends in the pharmaceutical spray drying market. These advancements are expected to contribute to improving conventional spray drying distinctly.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Interventional Oncology Market: Embolization Procedure to be Highly Attractive Segment

Interventional oncology is a branch of medical science that deals with minimally invasive medical procedures carried out under image guidance by interventional radiologists for the diagnosis, treatment, and palliation of different types of cancer. In interventional oncology procedures, different image guided techniques such as computed tomography, fluoroscopy, and ultrasound are...
CANCER
biospace.com

Neurodiagnostics Market: Growing population of neurological disorders across the globe the market

Neurodiagnostics or neurodiagnostic tests monitor and record electrical activities of patient’s brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves. The US National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) estimates that approximately one in four individual suffers from diagnosable mental disorder each year. One in seventeen which is approximately 13.6 million people live with serious mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, major depression or bipolar disorder. Serious mental illness costs the United States approximately USD 193.2 billion losses each year. Among other neural disorders, mood disorders such as depression are one of the most common causes of hospitalization among youth and adults in the U.S. aged between 18 years to 44 years. According to a report by the Alzheimer’s Association approximately 5.1 million people in the United States suffers from Alzheimer’s disease in 2012 and by 2020, the statistical data is likely to touch 16 million bar with one new case appearing in every 33 seconds. Autism and Autism Spectrum Disorders, according to an analysis by the Centers for Disease Control is estimated to affect 1 in every 88 children in the U.S. Similar studies conducted in other countries, for instance the UK National Health Service estimates the prevalence of Autism Spectrum disorders among adults in England is approximately one percent in 2012. The economic cost associated with Autism in the U.S. and U.K. is estimated to be approximately USD 35 billion and USD 45 billion (£27 billion) respectively each year.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Coagulation Analyzer Market | Expansive Coverage on the Latest Developments in the Market

The global coagulation analyzer market is expected to display double-digit growth rate in the near future. The market comprises several products that are utilized by hospitals, clinical laboratories, patient self-testing centers, and others. The global market for coagulation analyzer can be analyzed by product, technology, test type, end-use, and geography.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Retrievable Stents Market | Latest Trends and Future Scope Analysis Report

Retrievable stents are class II medical devices which are used to remove the blood clot from the artery. These devices are used along with a catheter to remove the blood clot of the artery of the brain. Retrievable stents have reduced the time taken for revascularization along with complete clot resolution resulting in improved patient outcome. A wide variety of retrievable stent size available in the market and each retrievable stents has varied in term of properties, such flexibility, radial force and deliverability which may ultimately affect the patient outcome during the surgical procedures. Retrievable stent with higher radial force is desired for the proximal and atherosclerotic modifies vessels. The Lazarus effect cover is one of such technology in the pipeline of retrievable stent market. Attempts are also being made to use a combination of retrievable stent and large bore aspiration catheter together called ‘Solumbra’
MARKETS
biospace.com

Healthcare Supplies Market foreseen to grow exponentially by 2024 end

The international healthcare supplies market is currently riding on the demand for early detection of diseases for effective treatment and introduction of sophisticated medical devices by the leading firms in the industry. Hospital acquired infections (HAIs) are a serious issues in the healthcare industry and have increased the need for the implementation of top-end healthcare supplies even more.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Blue Biotechnology Market: Increase in the adoption of biological products to drive the market

Biotechnology utilizes living organisms or parts of living organisms and biological systems to create or develop different products. Biotechnology is used in applications such as developing vaccines, developing new sources of biofuel, beer brewing, anti-aging cosmetics, and genetic modification of crops. Blue biotechnology is the amalgamation of marine and aquatic organisms with technology to produce a new source of energy, for the extraction of new active ingredients, to develop new drugs, or to increase seafood safety and its production. It has the potential to answer all the problems related to food demands, human health, and environmental concerns. Blue biotechnology will help in increasing sustainability of production and enhancing animal welfare through the use of zero-waste recirculation, preventive therapeutic measures, and changes in food supply. Blue biotechnology has wide applications in the field of health care and life sciences. It is helpful in the diagnosis of diseases through microbial testing of microorganisms. For decades, humans have been extracting substances from sponges, which have been used in applications such as the treatment for the AIDS virus. Since the 19th century, cod liver oil has been used as a supplement. Algae has been used in cosmetic products. For instance, a company makes a cosmetic known as ‘Sugar kelp’. Companies are growing, harvesting, and fermenting algae to extract minerals, sugars, and iodine and to create products such as facial and body care products and perfumes.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Sleep Aid Devices Market: Rising Incidence of Various Sleep Disorders to Drive the Market

The global sleep aid devices market is projected to witness growth with the rising incidence of various sleep disorders. Medicines and medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of sleep problems such as sleeping apnea and insomnia are termed as sleeping aids. The absence of sleep quality leads to sleep disorders caused by medical problems, physical disorders, ecological problems and psychiatric problems. These sleep issues adversely influence the health of the person and lead to numerous chronic illnesses, such as hypertension, diabetes, arthritis and stroke. In 2017, around 49.2 million people worldwide had trouble focusing because of lack of sleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Therefore, the need to swift diagnosis and treatment of these diseases fuels the sleep aid devices market.
HEALTH
biospace.com

D-dimer Testing Market Study | Expansive Coverage on the Latest Developments in the Market

The growth of the global d-dimer testing market is ascribed to its high demand across the globe. Shortage of radiological interventions, cost effectiveness, and high accuracy is expected to bolster demand for d-dimer tests over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029. Increasing prevalence of quite high level of d-dimer in the early ages of women owing to the presence of higher burden of related diseases is likely to augur well for the global d-dimer testing market in the years to come.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Health Insurance Exchange Market Report | Know the Growth Parameters Influencing the Industry

A market for various insurance offerings to be pooled and presented to the public for possible cover against illnesses, health insurance exchange is a crucial enabler of better healthcare outcomes. It can either be privately held or regulated by the appropriate authorities. Government regulated exchanges have the usual benefits of safety and security of purpose, but offer less benefits and are slightly less lucrative than privately run exchanges.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Radiology Information Systems Market: Rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer and bone disorders to drive the market

Radiology information systems (RIS) are a part of electronic health record systems and track a patient’s utilization of radiology services throughout a treatment procedure. These days, RIS utilize a software suite, with digitization of the process helping ensure accuracy and minimizing data loss due to manual errors. As a part of hospital information systems, RIS have immensely grown in importance in the last few years and have now become full-fledged components of the overall healthcare industry.
CANCER
biospace.com

Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market Post-Pandemic Survey Report | TMR Research

TMR Research has rich experience in developing state-of-the-art reports for a wide array of markets and sectors. The brilliance of the experts at TMR Research and their alacrity to conduct thorough research and create phenomenal reports makes TMR Research better than others. The mindfulness meditation apps market is set to...
CELL PHONES
biospace.com

Polycystic Kidney Disease Treatment Market: The blood test segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Polycystic kidney disease (PKD) is a genetic disease that affects the kidneys and other organs by causing uncontrolled growth of cysts in the kidney, eventually leading to kidney failure. Cysts are filled with fluid that grow inside the kidneys, causing them to become enlarged and interfere with their ability to filter waste products from the blood. PKD can cause chronic kidney disease, which could lead to kidney failure or end-stage renal disease. The two primary types of PKD are autosomal dominant PKD and autosomal recessive PKD. These two forms of PKDs are distinguished by the usual age of onset and the pattern in which it is passed through families. According to the PKD Foundation, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease affects more than 600,000 people in the U.S. and 12.4 million people globally. Autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease is a rare form of the disease that occurs in 1 in 20,000 children across the world.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Worldwide Laboratory Equipment Services Market Detailed Analysis and Accurate Forecast to 2025

The rising number of asset management companies is creating considerable growth opportunities for the global laboratory equipment services market, which as per the report is likely to exhibit a strong CAGR between 2017 and 2025. Besides this growth in the pharmaceutical sector and the demand for precise diagnosis are aiding the market’s expansion. Based on end user, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutes could be the key market segments. Factors influencing the demand for laboratory equipment services across these segments are discussed at length in the report.
INDUSTRY

