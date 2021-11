“Form follows function” is a widely adopted design philosophy and the core ethos at Volvo Cars. Their utilitarian vehicles offer minimal flourish and embody the notion that luxury can be derived from simplicity. The new C40 Recharge electric vehicle at first challenges this philosophy with a more aggressive design than we’re used to from the Swedish manufacturer: in this case, flourish is part of its function. As the first electric-only body shape added to their line-up, one of its most important jobs is to promote electrification and Volvo’s commitment to being fully electric by 2030. We recently traveled to Ghent, home of the C40’s factory, to test drive the new model and learn more about its design.

