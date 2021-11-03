CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holographic Imaging Market is Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2026

An increasing awareness regarding utilization of holographic in medical education is fueling demand for the global holographic imaging market in the coming years. The newly launched holographic imaging system possesses high inefficiency and provides clear 3D image that helps in research process. These are some of the factors bolstering the growth...

Aragen expects to ride wave of US biotech growth in 2022 – influx of discovery capital is surging demand for CDMO services

Company plans wide ranging investments and expansions to keep pace with demand driven by macro-changes and diversifying client base. California (USA) & Hyderabad (India), 04 November 2021: Aragen Life Sciences (formerly, GVK BIO), a leading partner offering R&D and Manufacturing solutions (CRO/CDMO) for life sciences industries worldwide, expects high teens growth in 2022, with NCE development and manufacturing business growing at circa 40% year-on-year.
Healthcare Cyber Security Market | Increasing adoption of Cloud-based Solutions Drive the Growth

The healthcare cyber security market has been anticipated to experience significant growth avenues in the upcoming years. This increasing market growth is on the back of various crucial factors. Rising security and privacy concerns, increasing cyberattacks, and higher adoption of different advanced security solutions are some of the prominent factors to drive growth opportunities in the market. Further, rising incidents of data breaches in the healthcare industry have been predicted to fuel demand opportunities in the market.
Vaccine Storage and Packaging Market: Increasing Awareness Regarding the Early Disease Prevention to Drive the Market

Rising government assistance for clinical trials and research is expected to boost demand in the global Vaccine Storage Equipment Market in near future. Furthermore, rising frequency of infectious diseases such as Covid-19, increased government attention on vaccination programmes, and technical advancements in storage equipment are further expected to drive demand in the market. Increased research and development spending on biotechnological sectors for vaccine research, as well as an increase in the number of pharmaceutical retailers, are projected to create abundant revenue opportunities for the industry in the years to come. Increased research on vaccines has gathered immense momentum on the backdrop of outbreak of Covid-19.
Allergy Treatment Market: Presence of Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure Propels North America at the Forefront of Growth

An allergy refers to a condition that is caused due to hypersensitivity of the human immune system to some harmless materials. These substances are known as allergens in the environment. The global allergy treatment market is likely to be driven by the growing need to meet the huge unmet demand in developing parts of the world and rising prevalence of asthma.
Body Sensor Market: In-depth Insights, Revenue Details, Regional Analysis by 2022

The increased health consciousness among people leads to the demand for smart devices to monitor their health records. The smart IoT infused wearables are adding value to the expansion in the body sensor market. These smart devices are used as clinical gadgets for continuous monitoring of pressure, temperature, and other wellbeing parameters. The increasing application of wearable gadgets alerts individuals to take precautionary actions and maintain a healthy lifestyle. It results in a decreased number of emergency clinical visits. The wearable body sensor market is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. The anticipated market worth of wearables is US$ 62.0 Mn. By 2022. The segment provides an annual growth of US$ 7.8 Mn. during the forecast period. This growth rate is bigger than various other segments.
US Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Report | Know the Post-Pandemic Scenario of the Industry

Growing worldwide population living with numerous disease conditions is projected to stimulate fabulous demand opportunities in the US therapeutic plasma exchange market during 2019–2029. Upcoming research report from TMRR highlights that the market for US therapeutic plasma exchange will expand at rapid pace on the back of ongoing technological advancements in the healthcare sector.
Clinical Decision Support System Market: Drug Database and Diagnostic Decision Segment to Continue Dominating Market

The global clinical decision support system market is rising with rule based expert system, funding from societies for improving point of care, and increasing primary healthcare support across the globe is expected to drive the growth of market. The global clinical decision support system market was valued over US$ 523.8 Mn in 2016 and is projected to witness cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 11% from 2017 to 2025 to surpass the value of US$ 1,318.4 Mn by 2025. The global market is witnessing relatively higher growth owing to increasing digitization of medical practices, high healthcare IT budgets and rise in demand for chair time optimization in developed markets.
In Vitro Diagnostics Market Scope Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2025

The healthcare industry is in compelling need of excellent growth in different domains. There is a crucial requirement for effective diagnostic to cure life-threatening diseases. So, the healthcare professionals are looking for buoyant diagnostic technologies to ensure effective medical treatment. It leads to the development in the in vitro diagnostics market. Effective medical treatment through the early-stage diagnosis of ailments substantiates the importance of different diagnostic facilities. They are effectively used for the examination of human specimens such as tissues, blood, and some other fluids to detect medical conditions, any infection, and diagnosis of diseases. Further, the opening of new diagnostic centers across different regions is also fueling the in vitro diagnostic market. It is estimated that the in vitro market will rise to US$89862.2 Mn by the end of 2025. The valuation was pegged at US$55000 Mn value in 2016. The in vitro diagnostic market will clock compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.60% from 2017 to 2025. The constantly developing medical and healthcare industries are serving as a launch pad to boost the in vitro diagnostics market.
Cracks Appear in Moderna's Rapid Ascension as Vaccine Forecast Lowered

Moderna reported its third-quarter earnings, and since it currently only has one commercial product, its COVID-19 vaccine, that was the financial focus. With a brand name of Spikevax, it reported $5 billion in sales for the quarter. For the year, Moderna is projecting product sales between $15 billion and $18 billion. Stock prices dropped 14% at the news.
Diabetes Associated Ophthalmic Treatment Market: Growing incidence of dry eye syndrome in patients with diabetes to drive the market

Diabetes Associated Ophthalmic Treatment Market: Evolution. Diabetes-related eye diseases have attracted enormous attention of the healthcare community at large and primary care providers engaged in classification, diagnosis, and treatment. The global burden of diabetes - economic, social, and health-related - is alarming and continues to grow. It has over the past decades grown unabated in young people and the elderly populations in several developing and developed countries. Key ocular complications include diabetic retinopathy (DR), diabetic cataracts, and dry eye syndrome (DES).
Government Push to Research and Development will Encourage Neurointerventional Devices Market Growth at CAGR of 8%

Neurointerventional Devices Market to Grow by 2.1x as Market Players Emphasize Novel Product Launches. The global neurointerventional devices market report offers in depth analysis of factors enabling growth across various key segments in terms of product, end user, and application. The report also examines winning strategies adopted by the market players to gain competitive edge.
D-dimer Testing Market Study | Expansive Coverage on the Latest Developments in the Market

The growth of the global d-dimer testing market is ascribed to its high demand across the globe. Shortage of radiological interventions, cost effectiveness, and high accuracy is expected to bolster demand for d-dimer tests over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029. Increasing prevalence of quite high level of d-dimer in the early ages of women owing to the presence of higher burden of related diseases is likely to augur well for the global d-dimer testing market in the years to come.
Anti-Cathepsin B Market | Know the prominent factors that will help in reshaping the market growth

Cathepsin B is an important mediator of inflammation and programmed cell death in individual cells. It has a role in inducing cell dissolution and recycling of cellular organelles. This organic molecule has been implicated in various cancers and other chronic conditions like Alzheimer's disease and seizures, being primarily involved in the diminution of memory with progress of disease. Anti-Cathepsin B molecules are antibodies against Cathepsin B, programmed to tackle these molecules. Likewise, Anti-Cathepsin B therapy is directed towards stemming the progress of chronic disease conditions.
Health Insurance Exchange Market Report | Know the Growth Parameters Influencing the Industry

A market for various insurance offerings to be pooled and presented to the public for possible cover against illnesses, health insurance exchange is a crucial enabler of better healthcare outcomes. It can either be privately held or regulated by the appropriate authorities. Government regulated exchanges have the usual benefits of safety and security of purpose, but offer less benefits and are slightly less lucrative than privately run exchanges.
ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market: Rise in prevalence of orthopedic diseases to drive the market

ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global ACL reconstruction procedures market was valued at US$ 6.8 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction procedure is a surgery used for replacement or repair of torn anterior cruciate ligament caused due to sports injuries. ACL is an important soft tissue structure present in the middle of the knee that connects femur to the tibia in the knee. ACL reconstruction surgery procedure involves replacement of torn ligament with tissue graft, which is similar to ACL.
Rosacea Therapeutics Market Size to Expand Significantly by the End of 2024

The American Academy of Dermatology states that over 14 million people are currently living with rosacea in the U.S. alone. The Canadian Dermatology Association reports that this chronic skin condition affects over two million people in the country, while the British Skin Foundation finds that more than eight million people in the U.K. suffer from various skin conditions, including rosacea. The rising incidence of this skin disease has greatly boosted the demand for rosacea therapeutics.
Advanced Visualization Market: Rising incidences of obesity to drive the market

Some of the key factors likely to drive the global advanced visualization market over the projected period is the rising incidences of obesity, growing elderly population, fast urbanization, changing lifestyle, bad eating habits, and increase in the incidence of chronic illness combined with enhanced visualization tools in disease diagnostics. In...
Radiology Information Systems Market: Rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer and bone disorders to drive the market

Radiology information systems (RIS) are a part of electronic health record systems and track a patient’s utilization of radiology services throughout a treatment procedure. These days, RIS utilize a software suite, with digitization of the process helping ensure accuracy and minimizing data loss due to manual errors. As a part of hospital information systems, RIS have immensely grown in importance in the last few years and have now become full-fledged components of the overall healthcare industry.
Ehealth Software and Services Market Detailed Report | Emerging Trends across the Globe

The ehealth software and services market is rising at a stellar pace and is predicted to chart an impressive growth trajectory over the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. Vast rise in incidence of chronic diseases that requires availability of reliable emergency healthcare services is resulting in uptick in demand for ehealth service models. Ehealth services enables healthcare physicians to render healthcare remotely, especially for long-time patients such as elderly people and disabled people with limited mobility, and for follow-up patients.
