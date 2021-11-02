CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Accelerating the use of 3D modeling technology

By Matthew Bramlet, MD
osfhealthcare.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, surgeons have gleaned as much information as they can from typical X-ray, CT or MRI scans to prepare for a major operation. But, when dealing with complex anatomies such as congenital heart disease or tumor location throughout the body, there is no telling what a surgeon will discover once...

www.osfhealthcare.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phramalive.com

New Product Development: Outsourcing Single-Use Technologies to Accelerate Speed to Market

New Product Development: Outsourcing Single-Use Technologies to Accelerate Speed to Market. To fast-track the time to market and gain a competitive edge, pharmaceutical development companies are increasingly implementing single-use technologies (SUT). Single-use technologies are built using an array of components, including sampling bottles, tubing, filters, clamps, check valves, sterile connectors, Luer locks and fittings, seals and gaskets, and dispensing tips/nozzles. The technology can be as simple as a single assembly, or an entire system made up of multiple complex assemblies that are utilized across the entire manufacturing process including formulation, upstream/downstream processing, and final product filling.
INDUSTRY
ArchDaily

Morphosis Launches DesignClass on Model Making, Technology and Leadership

Morphosis Launches DesignClass on Model Making, Technology and Leadership. Morphosis has joined DesignClass, a growing collection of online classes featuring innovators from architecture, design, and creative leadership. Each class aims to build "curious and creative confidence" in future generations of creative professionals. Delving into design process, logic, and architecture, the new class focuses on how to translate ideas into dynamic architecture with one of the leading practices today.
COMPUTERS
MedicalXpress

Role of TGF-β/SOX9 axis in carcinogenesis using 3D in vitro and in vivo models

Oral malignancies represent the seventh-most common cancer worldwide. Many diagnosed patients relapse, despite radical resection of the primary oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC) lesion. Therefore, understanding the local invasion mechanism is warranted in developing more effective therapeutic approaches, and identifying markers that predict poor prognosis. Cancer tissues, containing neoplastic parenchymal...
CANCER
The Associated Press

Stratasys Collaboration With Adobe Enables Designers to 3D Print Full-Color and Tactile Models Directly From Adobe Substance 3D Painter

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2021-- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced a collaboration with Adobe that gives artists and engineers using Adobe ® Substance 3D Painter a workflow that allows them to easily turn digital 3D renderings into 3D-printed models using Stratasys PolyJet ™ 3D printing technology - all without the need to employ additional software or outside processes.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Modeling#Innovation#3d Printing#Software#Mri#Osf Healthcare#Vr#Ar
mit.edu

3 Priorities for Accelerating Your Operating Model Transformation

The content on this page was provided by our sponsor, EY. Consumer products leaders are pushing hard to transform how their organizations operate. But this is a complex challenge that can be hard to break down into discrete and actionable workstreams. So what will these companies’ strategic business needs be going forward and how are they prioritizing the development of capabilities to meet these needs? EY commissioned MIT SMR Connections to conduct a global survey of 370 business leaders from consumer products companies to explore how they are transforming their operating models. Following is the second in a series of articles on the survey findings.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Spiketrap and Rival Technologies Partnership Accelerates Insights for Market Research Industry

Contextualization analytics platform Spiketrap and Rival Technologies Inc., the world-leading mobile market research platform, have announced a partnership that empowers researchers to effortlessly gain deeper, quantitative insights from qualitative datasets. Today, the $75 billion market research industry is growing at a 5.3% compound annual growth rate, as noted by the...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Simple 3D MRI classification with PyTorch Lightning, MONAI models, and Rising augmentation ranked bronze on Kaggle leaderboard

Solving image classification task (brain tumor identification) on 3D MRI scans with MONAI models and MedicalNet pre-trained weights, bagged by Rising augmentation and Pytorch Lightning training to land bronze baseline on Kaggle leaderboard. This post walks through our submission to the recent Kaggle competition: RSNA-MICCAI Brain Tumor Radiogenomic Classification, which...
TECHNOLOGY
designboom.com

high school senior uses MRI data to 3D print a human brain

Elena malott, a student from mcnair academic high school in new jersey, has 3D printed a larger-than-life brain using an experimental robotic printer developed for space applications. modeled from real-world MRI data, the 3D printed brain is four times the size of the subject’s own brain, measuring 560mm x 670mm x 370mm tall.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Tampa Bay News Wire

Coastal Orthopedics’ Dr. Avi Kumar is first in market to use Mixed Reality 3D Hologram Technology during shoulder arthroplasty

BRADENTON, Fla. – Dr. Avi Kumar, a board certified orthopedic surgeon with Coastal Orthopedics, is the first physician in the Sarasota/Manatee area to perform shoulder arthroplasty with the assistance of a new mixed reality technology platform, Stryker’s Blueprint Mixed Reality™. Dr. Kumar has been performing the procedure since early 2021 at Coastal Orthopedics’ outpatient surgery center and area hospitals, and is one of only 15 sites in the nation offering the technology to patients during this limited release period.
SARASOTA, FL
aithority.com

DeepTarget Granted Patent For Groundbreaking Digital Experience Platform And 3D Storyteller Technology

DeepTarget Inc., a solution provider that utilizes data mining and machine learning to deliver targeted communications across digital channels for banks and credit unions, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,157,966 for its Digital Experience Platform (DXP) including 3D StoryTeller™, related to uniquely engaging digital banking consumers at scale. The solutions are in use by hundreds of financial institutions to manage millions of simultaneous unique and specific communications within the digital banking experience.
TECHNOLOGY
utsouthwestern.edu

Innovative 3D modeling advances surgical and medical training

A few years ago, Kirk Atkinson served as a Navy corpsman in Afghanistan, where he trained medics how to respond to catastrophic injuries seen on the battlefield. Often, he had to use fake body parts and wounds he had fashioned from plastic to familiarize soldiers with what they might face.
ENGINEERING
tctmagazine.com

AddUp aligns with PostProcess Technologies to finish metal 3D printed parts

AddUp and PostProcess Technologies have announced a partnership that combines the former’s metal 3D printing technology with the latter’s post-processing solutions. Pairing the PostProcess DECI Duo automated metal surface finishing platform with AddUp’s FormUp 350 New Generation printer, the partners believe they will be streamlining the metal additive manufacturing workflow for AddUp users.
ENGINEERING
uploadvr.com

Project Cambria 3D Model Formed From Texture Leak

Last week we reported on another Project Cambria leak that revealed a set of textures for Meta’s new headset. Now those textures have been stitched together to give us a closer look at the device. Twitter user Bastian, who was behind the original leak of the textures, posted new images...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Best 3D printers of 2021: top choices for work and home use

Welcome to our pick of the best 3D printers money can buy. These days, 3D printers are becoming ever more popular, so it's not just businesses that are buying these devices, but also hobbyists and home users as well. This means there's now a huge choice of 3D printers out...
ELECTRONICS
Design World Network

Texture, render, and print 3D models without additional software or processes

Stratasys Ltd. announced a collaboration with Adobe that gives artists and engineers using Adobe Substance 3D Painter a workflow to easily turn digital 3D renderings into 3D-printed models using Stratasys PolyJet 3D printing technology – all without the need to employ additional software or outside processes. Adobe Substance 3D tools...
SOFTWARE
whereyat.com

Accelerate Your Technology-Based Business Venture with VILLAGEx 2022 Program

Are you interested in starting and accelerating your technology-based business?. The Idea Village on Camp Street is currently accepting applications for their VILLAGEx 2022 program, allowing founders to expound on their growth. VILLAGEx 2022 is cohort-based and is an excellent opportunity for New Orleanians from anywhere to connect with those who are partaking in technology-based start-ups and obtain the necessary resources to execute their plans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Nature.com

Automated caries detection in vivo using a 3D intraoral scanner

The use of 3D intraoral scanners (IOS) and software that can support automated detection and objective monitoring of oral diseases such as caries, tooth wear or periodontal diseases, is increasingly receiving attention from researchers and industry. This study clinically validates an automated caries scoring system for occlusal caries detection and classification, previously defined for an IOS system featuring fluorescence (TRIOS 4, 3Shape TRIOS A/S, Denmark). Four algorithms (ALG1, ALG2, ALG3, ALG4) are assessed for the IOS; the first three are based only on fluorescence information, while ALG4 also takes into account the tooth color information. The diagnostic performance of these automated algorithms is compared with the diagnostic performance of the clinical visual examination, while histological assessment is used as reference. Additionally, possible differences between in vitro and in vivo diagnostic performance of the IOS system are investigated. The algorithms show comparable in vivo diagnostic performance to the visual examination with no significant difference in the area under the ROC curves (\(p>0.05\)). Only minor differences between their in vitro and in vivo diagnostic performance are noted but no significant differences in the area under the ROC curves, (\(p>0.05\)). This novel IOS system exhibits encouraging performance for clinical application on occlusal caries detection and classification. Different approaches can be investigated for possible optimization of the system.
HEALTH
martechseries.com

Leo AR Launches 3D Model Marketplace for Buying and Selling Models in Mobile

For the first time, artists can get mobile distribution of their 3D assets, as well as see, record and share their models in the real world with consumers globally. Leo AR, one of the leading consumer facing Augmented Reality Apps , launched a marketplace in the app which will make it easier for 3D artists to buy and sell 3D models directly to consumers. Artists will have the ability to view their objects and record them in the real world, while users will get the chance to purchase and use more unique 3D objects from artists around the world. 3D model artists will also get the chance to monetize their portfolios as millions of users will have the opportunity to purchase tens of thousands of high-quality 3D models and effects.
CELL PHONES
sciencetimes.com

Evolution of 3D Modeling In Architecture and Design

Anyone, even a little working at a computer, one way or another comes across three-dimensional graphics. Many simply did not pay attention to this: the presence of beautiful design elements, 3D models and animated scenes has long been considered the norm in almost all commercial software packages, Internet applications, presentations and commercials. This is not surprising, since we live in a world measured by three coordinates. We are surrounded by three-dimensional objects with their characteristic visual features: color, transparency, shine, etc. It is natural that the creators of computer applications try to bring the interface elements and the image on the screen as close as possible to the conditions of the real world, it is both more beautiful and more familiar to perception.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy