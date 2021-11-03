CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

PA-SuprmeCt-Justice-elected

By The Associated Press
Herald & Review
 9 days ago

BULLETIN (AP) — Kevin Brobson, GOP, elected...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Former Justice Investigating Election Gives Lawmakers An Update

The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice investigating the 2020 presidential election has given state lawmakers an update. Michael Gableman said his investigation is expanding and he accused some people of trying to obstruct his efforts. Gableman says the investigation will now include the allegations last month from Racine County Sheriff...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc27 News

Kevin Brobson: Supreme Court Justice-Elect on What’s Next?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Kevin Brobson will be the newest justice on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court after Tuesday’s election victory. He resides in Dauphin County, which is where abc27 caught up with him. Job one for the supreme court’s newest member? “Getting to know my colleagues better and getting them to know me better and […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
CBS DFW

Justice Department Sues Texas Over New Election Law; ‘Will Disenfranchise Citizens’

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Justice Department filed suit Thursday against the State of Texas and the Texas Secretary of State over parts of the new Texas voting bill signed into law by Governor Abbott in September. In the complaint, the DOJ alleges the law, “will disenfranchise eligible Texas citizens who seek to exercise their right to vote, including voters with limited English proficiency, voters with disabilities, elderly voters, members of the military deployed away from home, and American citizens residing outside of the country.” “These vulnerable voters already confront barriers to the ballot box,” the Justice Department said, “and SB 1 will exacerbate the challenges they face in exercising their fundamental right to vote.” Before it was signed into law, the legislation had drawn criticism from Democrats for being too restrictive. In a tweet Thursday night, Governor Abbott had this response to the lawsuit. “Bring it.  The Texas election integrity law is legal,” he said.  “It increases hours to vote.  It does restrict illegal mail ballot voting.  Only those who qualify can vote by mail.  It also makes ballot harvesting a felony.  In Texas it is easier to vote but harder to cheat.”        
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Justice Department sues Texas over election integrity legislation

The Department of Justice announced Thursday that it filed a lawsuit against Texas, targeting a state law that proponents say aims to make elections more secure. Senate Bill 1 was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in early September, establishing new rules for mail-in voting while increasing the number of partisan poll watchers and giving the state more control over local voting operations.
TEXAS STATE
northcentralpa.com

Montoursville son and Lycoming County native elected to sit on Pa. Supreme Court

Montoursville, Pa. -- Last night, Montoursville native Kevin Brobson defeated Democrat Maria McLaughlin for a seat on the states highest court. Brobson received 1,358,369 votes over McLaughlin's 1,235,554 votes. Upon completing a federal judicial clerkship in Philadelphia, Brobson entered private practice with the Pittsburgh-based law firm Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pa Suprmect Justice#Ap#Gop
phillytrib.com

Brobson wins Supreme Court race as GOP poised to sweep Pa. judicial elections

In the race for Pennsylvania Supreme Court, GOP Judge Kevin Brobson beat Democratic challenger Maria McLaughlin in a bid to replace retiring Chief Justice Stan Saylor. The Associated Press called the race in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, and with the vast majority of votes counted, Republicans are poised to sweep Pennsylvania’s statewide judicial contests.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Election 2021 Recap: GOP nets Pa. Supreme Court seat; Pittsburgh gets 1st Black mayor

Amid light turnout around the state, Republican Kevin Brobson beat Democrat Maria McLaughlin to serve a 10-year term on Pennsylvania’s highest court. (Harrisburg) — Republicans in Pennsylvania saw success in voters’ choices Tuesday to fill open seats on statewide appeals courts, including winning a marquee race for a seat on the state Supreme Court that nevertheless will not change the Democrats’ majority on the state’s high court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

Supreme Court, Municipal Elections on Tap for Pa. State Voters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters are poised to pick four jurists to serve on statewide appeals courts. The marquee race on Tuesday is for a seat on the state Supreme Court, but the result will not change the Democrats’ partisan control of the high court. Democrats went into Election Day with a 5-2 majority on the court that in recent years has played critical roles in election litigation and the COVID-19 pandemic response. The sole vacancy is an opening required by the mandatory retirement this year of Republican Justice Thomas Saylor. It’s being contested by two lower-court judges — Republican Kevin Brobson from Commonwealth Court and Democrat Maria McLaughlin from Superior Court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
philasun.com

PA Judicial Candidates for 2021 General Election Guide

According to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania, judicial elections occur in odd-numbered years. Justices and judges may serve an unlimited number of terms until they reach the mandatory retirement age of 75 and are retained or re-elected by the voters. Vacancies that exist before an election may be filled by gubernatorial appointment until an election is held. These selections are subject to Senate confirmation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Disappoints Puerto Rico in Supreme Court Benefits Case

Justice Department to defend law excluding those in Puerto Rico from SSI benefits. Then-candidate Biden critical of Trump administration’s appeal. The Justice Department will defend the government’s decision not to extend certain Social Security benefits to residents of Puerto Rico, in a move that civil rights groups say goes against promises Joe Biden made during the 2020 presidential campaign.
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Court seems reluctant to sweep Puerto Rico into SSI program

The Supreme Court appeared reluctant Tuesday to rule for a resident of Puerto Rico who claims it's unconstitutional to be excluded from a welfare program that's available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia The justices acknowledged that the differential treatment of Puerto Ricans might be problematic, but several suggested that it is up to Congress not the courts, to act.Justice Brett Kavanaugh said there are “compelling policy arguments” for including Puerto Rico in the Supplemental Security Income program, which provides benefits to older, disabled and blind Americans But Kavanaugh said the court had to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times-Herald

McKean County attorney makes history with election to Pa. court

BRADFORD, Pa. — Local attorney Stacy Wallace made history on Election Day. The Bradford resident is the first person from McKean County to be elected to serve on a higher court. While four McKean County judges have served on higher courts, all were appointed to do so. Wallace was the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Election Day 2021 results in central Pa.: Recap

Welcome to PennLive’s coverage of the 2021 election. We’ll be running down highlights of the key races as they arrive. Today, voters are weighing in on statewide judicial races, county seats, municipal contests and school board elections. Particularly in contests for municipal and school board seats, the small number of voters who do cast ballots have a large say in the outcome.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy