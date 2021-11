Amazon Game Studios and Double Helix have recently shared a new blog for popular MMORPG New World talking about various subjects. According to the development team, the character transfers feature is now back on track. Most players can now move their characters without issues now. The team is also committed to make sure that the gaming community is satisfied with the results and they are now able to play long term. They are also making sure to listen to all of the feedback after this wave of Character Transfers will be complete.

