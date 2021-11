Last Night in Soho might have a 60s soundtrack but it is a horrifying psychological thriller starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy. The film is classified in the synopsis as a psychological thriller. Let’s get it out of the way right now: Last Night in Soho is more than a psychological thriller. There are aspects of horror in this film. Put it this way: there’s enough horror in the film where I had to close my eyes! If you are prone to nightmares as I am, I would not recommend watching this film. Anyway, if horror isn’t your thing, I still recommend getting your hands on the soundtrack because the 1960s music is awesome.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO